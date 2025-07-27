Double Trouble Haunts Dana White as UFC Vegas 108 Faces Nightmarish Fight Cancellations

UFC Vegas 108 is all set to go down this weekend inside the Apex, with top flyweight contenders Amir Albazi and Tatsuro Taira were ready to headline in a clash that could’ve solidified their title shot ambitions. However, with the event just around the corner, Dana White now finds himself dealing with an unfortunate and deeply concerning two-fight cancellation.

Putting together a solid fight card is no easy feat for the UFC, and it becomes a nightmare when key bouts fall apart. UFC Vegas 107 was a prime example, suffering a staggering six fight cancellations. The biggest blow came when Maycee Barber was ruled out of the main event against Erin Blanchfield due to a medical issue. As a result, the co-main event between Mateusz Gamrot and Ľudovít Klein was bumped up to headline the card at the last minute. Well, things haven’t gotten better for the UFC Vegas 108 event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

UFC Vegas 108 headliner and prelims fight cancelled

Spoiling this weekend’s Fight Night spectacle, UFC Vegas 108 took a major hit as the headliner between Amir Albazi and Tatsuro Taira was reportedly cancelled, with the reason still kept under wraps. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only setback. Dutch prospect Yousri Belgaroui, who earned his UFC shot with a knockout win over Taiga Iwasaki on DWCS, also had his debut vs Azamat Bekoev, which was scrapped due to visa issues.

AD

Popular X account MMA Orbit posted on X, “Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira is OFF #UFCVegas108 next Saturday. A new main event is already in the works.” Which was followed by the next Instagram post, UFC Eurosport, where the caption stated, “Yousri was supposed to debut next week during UFC Vegas 108, but ran into some visa issues, which is unfortunately not going to happen. We’ll hear as soon as possible when Yous officially enters the UFC Octagon for the first time!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, there go two of the most anticipated fights from the card. But let’s be real, this isn’t exactly unfamiliar territory. The UFC has been dealing with a growing number of fight cancellations lately, more than ever before. Now, with the promotion scrambling to piece together a fitting main event for the card, the question is, what direction will they take next? Let’s dive into the possible routes the UFC could explore to save UFC Vegas 108.

UFC Vegas 108 possible main events

Although the main event was the real crowd-puller for this weekend’s Fight Night, the card still holds a few intriguing matchups that could step up. Sure, it’s a tough ask to set up a brand-new main event on such short notice. Especially with the weight cut factor looming large. But the UFC might not need to start from scratch. They could simply promote one of the existing bouts to the headliner slot and keep the card intact

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At first, the co-main event between Chris Duncan vs. Mateusz Rębecki can be a banger main event. Yes, it wouldn’t be as flashy as the canceled main event, but the hardcore fans of this sport would still tune in to watch two very formidable lightweights collide. And for the co-main event, Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski should’ve been promoted. It was a worthy co-main event to begin with, as they are legends of this sport.

However, Yousri Belgaroui’s canceled debut fight might remain an empty spot, as the UFC might not fill that with another bout. So, it’ll be interesting to see whether the promotion replaces the main event with a completely new one or promotes a fight. That said, do you think there will be a new headliner or a promotion? Comment down below!