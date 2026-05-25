Drake Makes $10M Move Into Adin Ross’ Fight Promotion

Drake is now entering the influencer fight business after reportedly investing a whopping $10 million in Adin Ross‘ Brand Risk promotion. And, according to Ross, the deal is already done.

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During a recent livestream following the chaos of Brand Risk 14, Ross announced that Drake has now become an owner of the company, having secured approximately 15% ownership through the investment.

The livestreamer sounded genuinely excited while talking about the move, especially after the most recent event drew massive attention online despite all the controversy surrounding it.

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“Bro, Drake’s now an owner of Brand Risk,” Adin Ross said on stream. “Like, I finalised that s— like today. The thing is about this s—, it’s gonna keep getting better.

“It’s going to literally get better and better and better and better and better.”

The investment, just 2 days after Brand Risk 14, turned into one of the most chaotic influencer combat events seen in a while. The card held inside the UFC Apex contained everything from strange knockouts to Sean Strickland dropping a racial slur while on commentary.

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But despite it all, the event exploded online, with Ross revealing that the entire show cost more than $1.5 million.

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“I’m not going to downplay Brand Risk 14,” he said in his previous livestream. “That event was amazing. Improvement all ends. Great commentary. Amazing guests. Amazing venue. Amazing one-off thing.

“Bro, it costed, all in, over $1.5 million. Right? And this has been our most expensive show. The venue itself was expensive, with security and all these things.”

Drake’s involvement should come as no surprise to longtime combat sports fans. The Canadian superstar has become one of the most well-known celebrity gamblers in MMA and boxing in recent years, thanks to his massive wagers through Stake. His betting history got so notorious that fans coined the term “Drake Curse”, suggesting that fighters lose anytime the rapper publicly bets on them.

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However, the 5-time Grammy winner appears to be expanding beyond simply betting on fights and into the business of promoting them. And considering how quickly influencer combat sports continue evolving online, Brand Risk suddenly having one of the world’s biggest musicians in the world attached to it financially could become a massive shift for the scene moving forward.

But it is worth noting that being a part-owner of such brand also comes with some major responsibilities, and just a day after the deal, Drake already has a major task in hand as Adin Ross and company are about to launch a full scale investigation after Ray J seemingly hinted at fight-fixing after his knockout loss.

Drake to deal with FBI scare after massive scandal at Brand Risk 14

And suddenly, Drake may already have a massive controversy tied to his new Brand Risk investment just one day after becoming part-owner of the promotion. The influencer fight promotion is now facing growing fight-fixing allegations after Ray J seemed to suggest that his clash with Supa Hot Fire was supposed to end differently.

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The unusual moment occurred soon following Ray J’s knockout loss at Brand Risk 14 inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He appeared upset while speaking on the mic afterwards, and he sounded frustrated and referenced some sort of “plan” falling apart.

“Yo, I thought we had a plan!” Ray J said on the mic. “Like a motherf—–. For real, my n—-? That’s janky as f—-.

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“I don’t wanna say too much because I don’t wanna get anybody in trouble, but damn, my n—-. N—-, we took an L tonight. I gotta talk to this n—- about this. How much money we lost!”

The matter has now become serious enough that people online are bringing up possible FBI attention, especially because the event was officially sanctioned by the state. The Dana White-led UFC itself dealt with scrutiny over suspicious betting activity last year, so many fans assume Brand Risk will face similar questions.

Meanwhile, Adin Ross has acknowledged that he and co-organiser Jordan Galen are looking into the incident internally, stating that they are trying to figure out why Ray J made those comments following the fight.

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“It comes to Ray J, for example, saying what he said. It’s bulls—”, Adin Ross said on his livestream. “I need to figure out what the f— went on, bro. I do.

“Ray J, obviously, when he said I have the fight, Supa Hot not throwing a f—— punch, like in the first round. We need to look into that; we need to investigate that.”

For Drake, it is probably not the kind of first headline you want attached to a $10 million investment. Brand Risk has grown in popularity due to its volatility and unpredictability, but incidents like this highlight the risks of trying to blur the boundary between internet entertainment and regulated combat sports. And now the rapper may find himself personally dealing with all this chaos as well.