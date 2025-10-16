Drew Dober Chin: What Happened to UFC Star’s Jawline?

As Drew Dober gears up for his next fight on October 18, 2025, at UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, Canada, the spotlight is not only on his opponent, Kyle Prepolec, but also on the toll that years of fighting have taken on the veteran’s face. The 36-year-old, who is currently on a three-fight losing streak, is keen to bounce back in the win column and regain momentum in his career.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The American fighter also has the opportunity to surpass Dustin Poirier‘s record for the most knockouts in UFC lightweight history. But, beyond the numbers and stats, fans are noticing the visible signs of previous fights: Drew Dober’s jawline and chin, scarred by years of brutal beatings, tell a story of resilience, risk, and the physical cost of MMA.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Drew Dober?

For the ones who might not know him that well, Drew Dober is a seasoned American mixed martial artist who competes in the UFC’s lightweight division. With a professional MMA record of 27 wins, 15 defeats, and one no-contest, he is known for his relentless striking and durability. The 36-year-old has a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a black belt in Taekwondo, with 15 knockout wins and five submissions.

Dober began his professional career in 2006 and has faced top-tier competition, including wins against the likes of King Green, Nasrat Haqparast, and Alexander Hernandez. The American fighter, who is 5’8″ with a 70-inch reach and fights southpaw, has eleven first-round finishes to show off his powerful offensive ability. Over nearly two decades, Drew Dober has refined his game to incorporate striking, wrestling, and submissions, remaining a competitive force in the lightweight division despite the physical wear and tear that comes with such a long career, most visibly evident in his jawline.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The story behind Drew Dober’s jawline and chin injuries

Drew Dober’s facial injuries and chad-like jawline are evidence of years of punishing fights. Dober sustained a severe gash over his right eye from Silva’s elbow punches during his UFC Fight Night encounter against Jean Silva on July 13, 2024, in Denver. The wound deteriorated as the battle progressed, prompting referee Herb Dean and the ringside medical team to halt the fight early in the third round.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Dober (@drewdober) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Videos show Dober receiving brutal elbows and blows and pushing forward with relentless aggression, refusing to back down despite the visible damage. This was not an isolated incident. The 36-year-old has suffered numerous cuts and facial injuries during his career, forcing stoppages or extended recovery times in fights against Efrain Escudero and Brad Riddell.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Knockout losses, such as the 2025 fight in Mexico City, added to cumulative damage to his jaw and chin, creating doubts among fans about his long-term durability while making it appear sharper than a kitchen knife. Despite the physical toll, the American has remained resilient, fighting through adversity while balancing aggression with caution.

Impact of injuries on Dober’s fighting career

The accumulation of injuries has influenced Drew Dober’s strategy in the Octagon. While he remains an aggressive striker, he has had to change his training intensity, recovery routines, and defensive measures to ensure his longevity. Each cut or knockout forces him to strike a balance between offense and self-preservation.

Even after painful stoppages, the 36-year-old has managed to earn accolades such as Fight of the Night bonuses, showing his willingness to take punishment for thrilling performances. The Denver bout, for example, required both physical and mental recovery as Dober dealt with the frustration of being stopped due to injury despite his best efforts.

As he prepares for the October 18 fight against Prepolec, Dober’s jaw reflects the battles he has endured. Fans will witness not just his striking but also his resilience: a fighter who has taken punishment, evolved, and continues to chase career milestones. Every scar tells a tale of survival and dedication, and Drew Dober’s upcoming fight will be the next chapter in a career defined by heart, grit, and the harsh realities of MMA.