Dricus Du Plessis Accidentally Leaks Justin Gaethje’s UFC 319 Plans Against Top Lightweight

This past Sunday, Ilia Topuria etched his name into UFC history by becoming a two-division champion. Inside the iconic T-Mobile Arena, he dominated Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant lightweight title. While the victory was decisive, the question of who would challenge him next remained unanswered — until now. Reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis has shed some light on ‘El Matador’s potential next opponent.

With only a few top-tier names in the conversation — including Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje — the buzz has been building. Dana White has reportedly sidelined Arman Tsarukyan for the time being, narrowing the focus to a possible showdown between ‘The Baddy’ and Gaethje.

During a recent outing in Dubai with an Australian-Lebanese entrepreneur and luxury supercar rental CEO Ahmed Amwell, Dricus Du Plessis — who is set to defend his title at UFC 319 in August against Khamzat Chimaev — revealed what might be a title eliminator. Du Plessis said, “We’re gonna go to Minami and L.A. It’s gonna be a big card.” “The co-main event is Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje,“ DDP added

Justin Gaethje, currently ranked #3 in the lightweight division, last competed at UFC 313, where he secured a decision win over Rafael Fiziev in a Fight of the Night performance. Since then, ‘The Highlight’ has made it clear he’s aiming for a title shot — though Dana White & Co. has yet to comment on his title aspirations. Just last month, Ali Abdelaziz, Gaethje’s manager, hinted that his fighter might retire if he didn’t receive a title opportunity, saying the UFC doesn’t reciprocate his affection.

Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett has continued his long-standing feud with Ilia Topuria. Following the conclusion of UFC 317’s main event, the Georgian invited the Brit into the Octagon for a face-off — a move that reportedly didn’t sit well with Dana White. Despite the tension, a UFC veteran recently hinted that the two will eventually fight, with many expecting Topuria’s next bout to take place on the November card at MSG.

UFC veteran “guarantees” MSG appearance for Ilia Topuria, with Justin Gaethje or Paddy Pimblett next in line

Madison Square Garden in New York has long been a crown jewel for the UFC, drawing massive attention with its annual blockbuster events. Just last year, the legendary venue played host to Jon Jones’ final appearance — a moment that marked the end of an era. Now, UFC veteran-turned-analyst Michael Bisping believes MSG could be the perfect stage for the next marquee showdown: Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett.

With Ilia Topuria reigning as the lightweight champion and Paddy Pimblett rapidly rising in popularity, Bisping sees the brewing tension between them as an opportunity Dana White & Co. shouldn’t ignore. Their rivalry took a public turn when the two unexpectedly squared off inside the T-Mobile Arena — an unsanctioned moment that unfolded without Dana White’s approval.

That incident, in Bisping’s eyes, set the stage for a potential grudge match at the Garden. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping said,

“Can Paddy take those kind of shots? I don’t know. Can Paddy take him down? I don’t know. Can Paddy submit him on the ground? I don’t know about that either. But guess what? All of those questions will be answered when they fight at Madison Square Garden. You can bet your bottom dollar on it. I almost guarantee it because who knows what the UFC has planned? Maybe they’ve got some surprise up their sleeve. But I can 99.999% say Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett, they will be fighting at Madison Square Garden.”

With rumors swirling about a potential clash between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje, the stakes are higher than ever. But here’s the real question: Should ‘The Highlight’ be fighting Paddy at all? Or has he already earned a direct shot at Ilia Topuria’s lightweight title? What do you think — is this the right matchup, or should Gaethje go straight for gold? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.

