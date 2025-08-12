Dricus Du Plessis & Khamzat Chimaev Pressure MMA GOAT to Hide “Unexpected” UFC 319 Opinion

UFC 319 has become the hottest topic among fans, critics, and analysts alike. At the center of the buzz is the headline middleweight clash between reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, capturing the full attention of the MMA world. It’s no surprise — both fighters are dominant forces within the promotion, having defeated everyone Dana White & Co. have put in their path.

Years into their careers, both athletes are chasing greatness, but their journeys now collide. Their fighting styles are brutal and distinct: ‘Borz’ boasts elite striking and wrestling skills that few can match, while ‘Stillknocks’ relies on a ground-and-pound approach fueled by a seemingly mysterious edge. Whenever he steps into the Octagon, Dricus Du Plessis tends to outperform expectations, prompting some to compare his style to a “chimpanzee.”

This unpredictability leaves analysts and critics divided, with the fight’s outcome feeling like a true 50-50 matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Who is GSP picking for the UFC 319 fight: Khamzat Chimaev or Dricus Du Plessis?

This stylistic clash also poses a challenge for MMA legend and GOAT Georges St-Pierre (GSP), a former two-division champion known for his sportsmanship, clean record, and ability to avenge losses before retiring in 2017 with a 26-2 record. Recently, GSP sat down with longtime coach Firas Zahabi for a brief interview to analyze the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Du Plessis showdown. Yet, GSP couldn’t pick a clear favorite, stating,

“So, they both can win in very unexpected ways,” GSP continued. “That’s not what this fight is. This fight is two athletes, very well-rounded, who are going to fight each other. Of course, they have specialties — especially in Chimaev’s case, he’s very good in wrestling and submissions as well — but they both can knock each other out.”

When Zahabi pressed GSP on who is physically stronger — Khamzat Chimaev or Dricus Du Plessis — GSP admitted he struggled to choose between the “raw power” of ‘Stillknocks’ and the “wrestling strength” of ‘Borz’. Ultimately, when Zahabi urged GSP to make a prediction, he declined, saying, “They’re going to be pissed off. So, I have an opinion, but I can’t really share it.”

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 273, Apr 9, 2022 Jacksonville, Florida, USA Khamzat Chimaev blue gloves after a fight against Gilbert Burns red gloves during UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports, 09.04.2022 23:56:38, 18059810, NPStrans, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Gilbert Burns, MMA, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxYeazellx 18059810

Without a doubt, the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus Du Plessis matchup stands as the year’s most thrilling fight, loaded with unpredictability about who will emerge victorious. Both fighters bring exceptional skills and styles to the Octagon, making this bout a major focus, especially with Dana White & Co. spotlighting UFC 319.

That said, it’s not the only high-profile fight on the calendar. Dana White has also promoted another major event — the undercard of the second boxing spectacle featuring Canelo vs. Crawford, scheduled for next month. However, an experienced American journalist has expressed skepticism about the buzz surrounding that fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Dana White’s Canelo vs. Crawford Overshadowed by UFC 319?

Dana White is making a return to boxing after an eight-year hiatus, this time committing for the long term under the Zuffa Boxing banner. This marks the first occasion the company has officially backed a boxing event since the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather “Red Panty Night.” Now, years later, the highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown aims to replicate that success. Partnering with Saudi promoter Turki Al-Sheikh, the event holds major significance for the TKO promotion.

As a result, there will be no pay-per-view event in September, with all focus directed toward the upcoming Las Vegas boxing match, which the company has promoted as the “biggest fight of the year,” leaving no detail overlooked. Despite this, veteran journalist Luke Thomas has shown greater excitement for the Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 319.

During his recent appearance on Submission Radio, while analyzing the UFC 319 fight card, Thomas offered a bold assessment, comparing the matchup to the legendary Dan Henderson vs. Mauricio Rua fight, now enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Regarding the bout, he said, “For me, this main event is the most anticipated fight on the calendar in all of fight sports. Now, you might say, ‘What about Canelo–Crawford?’ Of course, that’s bigger, and you know, if Bud wins, that’s much more historically relevant or, you know, whatever. But just in terms of like, what’s a fight that I want to see? It’s this one. It’s this one.”

What do you think about Luke Thomas’s take? Which fight deserves the title of “Fight of the Year” — Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus Du Plessis or Canelo vs. Crawford? Share your opinion below.