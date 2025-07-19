Dricus Du Plessis Lashes Out at Brendan Allen Ahead of UFC 318 Showdown Against Marvin Vettori

Dricus du Plessis is back in troll mode again! ‘Stillknocks’ will surely be keeping a close eye on UFC 318, with two high-stakes middleweight bouts lined up. While Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov takes center stage in the co-main event, the reigning 185-pound champ might actually be more interested in the prelims clash between Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori. Why? Well, there’s some long-standing beef between them.

The South African champion and “All In” have a long history together. It all began when they trained together at Kill Cliff FC. Sharing mats didn’t really help people become friends. Instead, it made things tense between the two. And neither of them held back from taking digs at each other online. Du Plessis even labeled Allen a “loser” on X after he lost to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night Paris. This led to a heated exchange between the two on the site.

‘Stillknocks’ hasn’t cooled off one bit when it comes to Brendan Allen! Not even this year. As ‘All In’ gears up to face Marvin Vettori on Dustin Poirier’s retirement card, Du Plessis once again fired shots on X. The champ made it crystal clear he’ll be rooting for ‘The Italian Dream’ in that showdown. And just to stir the pot a little more, he even dug up an old joke that previously rubbed Allen the wrong way.

Du Plessis wrote, “@BrendanAllenMMA I’m sending you some of my luck tonight, you need it more than me, still rooting for @MarvinVettori because Brendan’s always been a d–k to me, and it seems like I was right about the tattoo.”

The tattoo jab added serious heat to the Du Plessis and Allen’s beef. During a Smash Sports appearance, 185 lbs champ joked about Allen’s “2-7-1” chest tattoo, saying, “Hey Brendan, that’s a ‘2’ on your shoulder. Is that your fight record?” Probably unaware, it marked Allen’s daughter’s birthdate. The joke didn’t sit well with Allen, who clapped back via Sportskeeda: “It’s like you don’t know me. So you don’t have the right to joke with me like that.”

The rivalry is heating up, and it will be compelling to watch if Allen challenges the champion after defeating Vettori at UFC 318. But Du Plessis faces his own storm head-on. At UFC 319, he’s gearing up to defend his title for the third time, facing off against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. It’s a significant challenge, without question, but ‘Stillknocks’ is building serious momentum and gaining support, particularly with a former UFC fighter backing him to deliver results.

Luke Rockhold believes Dricus du Plessis has more than a chance to defeat Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev opening as almost a 2-to-1 favorite has sparked plenty of doubt among fans about whether Dricus du Plessis stands a real chance. But some seasoned fighters aren’t buying the hype. Robert Whittaker has shown strong belief in the champ’s ability to flip the script and defend his title. Luke Rockhold also chimed in, saying if the fight goes beyond two rounds, Du Plessis could very well take over and walk out of UFC 319 with the belt intact.

Rockhold told Submission Radio, “I’ve trained with DDP a lot. He’s tough. He ain’t going to go away. You’ve got to dominate him from start to finish, or you’ve got to finish him early. I just don’t see how Khamzat’s going to keep that pressure. His intensity, you can only keep that for so long.”

Borz has dominated his opponents with relentless force, and his unblemished record has garnered him significant support. ‘Stillknocks’ has demonstrated grit and resilience at every turn in his career. He poses a real danger of delivering Chimaev his first defeat.

Is that really going to happen? Get ready for the showdown this August at UFC 319! Do you believe Dricus du Plessis will hold onto his championship and continue to take aim at challengers on social media? Share your thoughts in the comments below!