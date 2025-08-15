UFC pre-fight press conferences double as verbal battlegrounds and runways for fight-week fashion and lifestyle statements. Conor McGregor once turned every presser into his personal fashion show, walking in with custom-tailored suits, designer sunglasses, and eye-catching watches. Although the Irishman’s prime has passed, the new generation of fighters continues that flair.

With only hours left before UFC 319, fans focus on the middleweight main event between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev — two of the division’s most dangerous names. On Thursday night, the United Center in Chicago was filled with fans eager to watch the tension between the two explode. They got what they came for as the fighters traded verbal shots, and at one heated moment, ‘Borz’ warned DDP and his South African supporters: “Africa [is] never gonna see that belt again.”

Despite the fiery exchanges, one of the night’s biggest talking points came from something other than trash talk. Rising prospect Baisangur Susurkaev, a fellow Chechen and newly signed UFC fighter who inked his deal on Tuesday, drew attention for his lavish taste. The Instagram page combatforever highlighted the stark contrast in wristwear between the fighters. Their post read: “Baisangur Susurkaev was casually rocking a $180,000 Patek Philippe Cubitus watch ahead of his UFC debut while Dricus rocked a $25,000 Skydweller.”

This moment underscores how rapidly Susurkaev’s trajectory is accelerating—he is making his UFC debut this weekend, just three days after his Contender Series win—a pace unheard of outside of the Chimaev playbook.

A proven knockout powerhouse, Baisangur Susurkaev took an uncommon route for Russian fighters, earning his UFC ticket through Dana White’s Contender Series just last Tuesday. On the main card, the 24-year-old Chechen secured his contract in emphatic fashion, folding Murtaza Talha with a vicious body kick.

Chimaev’s journey back to headlining in the U.S., after being absent for nearly three years due to visa complications, adds layers to that verbal flex. His thanks at the presser to former President Donald Trump for helping facilitate his return touched not just the fight dynamics, but the geopolitical subtext

Now, just days later, he faces a major test — a preliminary card clash with Erin Nolsom on August 16, aiming to make an immediate statement in the eyes of Dana White & Co. But before he even steps into the Octagon, it’s his luxury watch — priced $155,000 higher than Dricus Du Plessis’s — that has already set fans buzzing.

Khamzat Chimaev’s teammate sparks controversy with Chechnya warlord link after UFC 319

Often labeled for its “lazy” design because it resembles the Nautilus, the Patek Philippe Cubitus still commands a strong position in the luxury watch market. The modern timepiece combines refined craftsmanship with a distinctive square-rounded case, octagonal bezel, and satin-brushed finish. More than just a watch, it makes a statement — instantly drawing attention to its wearer, as it recently did for Baisangur Susurkaev.

That attention quickly sparked controversy. Fans linked the pricey timepiece to Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, a close associate of Khamzat Chimaev who once declared the middleweight contender as his “brother.” One fan commented, “I also want a Kadyrov gift.” While no one has confirmed the link, Chimaev’s ties to Kadyrov have long fueled discussion. Many reports claim those connections caused his visa troubles — a sentiment one fan summed up as: “Warlord money.”

After moving permanently to the UAE and securing citizenship, Khamzat Chimaev resolved his visa issues. Still, fans now speculate that the 24-year-old Baisangur Susurkaev could become Kadyrov’s next Chimaev. One fan commented, “Pretty sure that guy is backed by like a rich dictator in another country.”

For others, the luxury watch pales in comparison to UFC gold. One fan pointed out, “One of them has a 12lb gold belt with a couple rubies in it too,” referencing the Dricus Du Plessis UFC championship belt’s estimated $330,000 price tag for Dana White & Co. The belt’s value climbs higher with each title defense, as officials add precious stones to mark every win. Fans have also questioned the authenticity of Baisangur Susurkaev’s $180,000 Cubitus.

Some recalled Conor McGregor’s early days, when he wore high-end pieces before hitting it big — until Lorenzo Fertitta gifted him a solid gold Rolex Sky-Dweller after his UFC Dublin victory in 2013. One fan remarked, “Ever heard of grade A level replica stuff?” — a nod to the “fake it until you make it” mindset.

Others speculated the watch might not even belong to ‘Hunter’. As one fan said, “Maybe Khamzat gave him just for press conference, wearing it doesn’t mean that he owns it.” Whether borrowed or bought, the watch reflects a cultural tradition among Russians — particularly Dagestanis and Chechens — where “brotherhood” runs deep. Fighters in these communities often share meals, train side by side, and pray together, looking out for one another far beyond the cage.

Regarding the watch itself, others speculated, “Baisangur Susurkaev was wearing from the Ramazon Kedroyv or the from the Khazmat Chimave.” Its comparison to the reigning middleweight champion’s timepiece has now stirred a new debate: could a flashy lifestyle be enough to derail a young fighter’s focus and motivation inside the cage?