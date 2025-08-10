Dricus Du Plessis’ Nightmare Realized as Veteran Journalist Backs Khabib 1 Week Before UFC 319

The UFC 319 headliner between reigning champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev is already being hailed as one of 2025’s biggest superfights. The simmering bad blood between them only adds to the intrigue. But the real draw lies in their clash of contrasting styles. While many label it a classic striker vs. grappler matchup, that narrative is shifting. With just one week to go until the showdown, more analysts and fans are backing ‘Borz’ to hold his own, and even outgun the South African champion on the feet.

The undefeated 14-0 phenom is renowned for his relentless grappling and jaw-crushing submissions. However, fans often overlook his boxing ability, that gets overshadowed by his mastery on the ground. But, Khabib Nurmagomedov made sure to remind everyone at the Hustle Show, stating “Personally, I would advise Khamzat to strike with him,” bringing back he striking display Chimaev showcased against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. So, it didn’t take long for fans and analysts to echo that sentiment.

Prominent UFC journalist Luke Thomas also agrees with the retired 29-0 legend’s assessment. He backed Khabib’s claim, noting Khamzat’s sharp, well-placed jab. But Thomas didn’t stop there. He described ‘Borz’ as a more evolved version of ‘The Eagle’! Highlighting the devastating 17-second knockout of Gerald Meerschaert back in 2020 as proof of Chimaev’s dangerous stand-up arsenal.

In a submission radio interview, Thomas said, “I would say the cleaner of the two is definitely Khamzat. What Khamzat has is a good jab, he can stick behind it. One of the interesting things about Khamzat, and why he’s such a dynamic talent, is that he’s got power too. You go back to the Gerald Meerschaert fight, he’s not just a ground-and-pound threat like Khabib. On the feet, he’ll hurt you bad. He’s got real power. So to me, that makes it interesting.”

via Imago April 9, 2022, Jacksonville, Florida

Well, the veteran analyst definitely seems to be backing Chimaev for good reasons. Still, he also points out that the reigning champion has his own arsenal to counter the challenger. Thomas highlighted ‘Stillknocks’ elite kickboxing. Something we saw in full display against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 and Sean Strickland at UFC 312, which could present serious problems.

Thomas added, “I don’t know what it’s gonna be against DDP, who’s gonna try to keep it more kickboxing-based. He’s gonna throw a wider variety of weapons, spinning stuff, kicks, and teeps.” And that approach might be the South African champion’s best path to keeping his throne against a dangerous threat like Chimaev. Yet, as debates over these two contrasting fighting styles continue, one question naturally arises.

What does Du Plessis think about his own fighting style? ‘Stillknocks’ has shed light on how he keeps winning against some of the toughest competition in the sport. Let’s take a closer look at his approach.

Dricus du Plessis reveals his awkward fighting style is on purpose

Du Plessis’s style has been labeled “awkward” because he blends unconventional footwork, sudden counters, and a kickboxer’s timing that’s hard to game-plan for. He told Ariel Helwani that the awkwardness is intentional — a tool designed to create angles and invite mistakes. That admission is important because it reframes “awkward” from a quirk into a deliberate, tactical advantage. ‘DDP’s fighting style “doesn’t make sense”! That’s been a common talking point whenever the South African champ steps into battle. His unorthodox approach often slips under the odds-makers’ radar. Just like in the Chimaev fight, where he opened as a massive two-to-one underdog. Yet as time passes, more people are backing him, especially if Du Plessis survives the first two rounds. To shed more light on his unique style, the reigning middleweight champion revealed that it’s all intentional, because it works.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he said, “That’s what I want. I want to fight the best guys in the world, and that’s why I wanted this Khamzat fight so badly. So yes, I’m absolutely getting a lot more respect from people, because I’ve proven that. Say what you will, I’m winning. My style has proven to be effective. It’s not for everyone. Yes, it’s controversial. Yes, it’s awkward. But that’s on purpose, and that’s why I’m the champ!”

Thanks to that unwavering confidence, former fighters like Robert Whittaker believe Du Plessis might pull off what 14 others couldn’t against Khamzat Chimaev. The United Center Arena is set to explode when these two warriors step inside the cage, and the anticipation is only getting higher.

So, which fighting style do you think will take the cake? Will it be Dricus du Plessis's awkward yet effective approach? Or Chimaev's relentless grappling paired with crisp boxing?