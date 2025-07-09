Dricus Du Plessis Pays Tearful Tribute to Robert Whittaker Two Years After Life-Changing UFC Moment

Dricus du Plessis was poised to make an impact in the UFC, but he needed a big win to announce himself to the world. That’s when he found himself standing opposite former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, as the South African star knocked ‘The Reaper’ out to earn a title opportunity, which he made full use of. Du Plessis could act a bit too confident for his rivals’ liking, given that he’s been pretty dominant in his title run, but he’s also got a sportsmanship quality, too.

The middleweight champion is gearing up for a blockbuster matchup against Khamzat Chimaev next month at UFC 319. But ahead of his third title defense, Dricus du Plessis recalled his fight against Robert Whittaker in 2023, expressing joy over the fact that he proved all of his critics wrong. ‘Stillknocks’s unusually unorthodox style made people skeptical about his chances to beat the best in the division, but guess what? It worked out just fine for him.

Remembering the impact the win against Robert Whittaker had, Dricus du Plessis extended his gratitude to the Aussie star. He called ‘The Reaper’ an inspiration and a role model, given how much he’s achieved in the sport as well. “2 years ago today, I had the privilege to fight a hero of mine, this fight had so much more on the line than a ranking, this was the day I proved to myself and the world that I have what it takes to be the best in the world,” the champion wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for all the support over the years and thank you for the doubters too since you also play your part in making these victories so much sweeter, but most of all thank you to my saviour Jesus Christ for being with me every step of the way, for you are with me so who can be against me,” Dricus du Plessis added.

As much as people talk about Dricus du Plessis getting on his rivals’ nerves and making them cry, he appears to be able to put smiles on them as well. Unsurprisingly, these words came to Robert Whittaker’s attention, who responded to the middleweight champion and exchanged some kind words, too.

Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis show respect

Robert Whittaker has always had nothing but positive things to say about Dricus du Plessis. He has mentioned before that he believes ‘Stillknocks’ is a smart, tactically sound, and, of course, powerful fighter. But Whittaker kept his response short and sweet to du Plessis’s recent statement. He acknowledged the South African star as the legit champion while also expressing gratitude for the shout-out on his Instagram post.

“Thank you for the kind words champ,” Robert Whittaker wrote. In turn, Dricus du Plessis quickly replied, “Always brother, nothing but the upmost respect for you.” Well, for someone who’s made a name for himself with his trash talk sure does know how to share pleasantries with his fellow UFC fighters, and it will be interesting to see if Dricus du Plessis does the same when he’s done fighting Khamzat Chimaev, with whom he’s had some fiery exchanges.

Robert Whittaker has fought both Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis and got finished by both of them. As such, he shared his prediction for the UFC 319 fight, claiming there is a way for both fighters to win. Well, we’ll get those answers soon enough, so in the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.