Dricus Du Plessis Raises Stakes for UFC 319 as Dana White Targets $1.4B+ Revenue

When Francis Ngannou departed from the UFC and joined the PFL, one of his primary missions was to take the platform to Africa. That’s exactly what the promotion did recently when they put on their maiden event in the country of South Africa. Now, it seems to be the UFC’s turn to enter that continent, as middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis made a significant revelation about Dana White and Co.’s plans in the future.

Every fighter wants to fight in front of his home crowd. This is the same for Ilia Topuria, who wants Dana White to bring the UFC to Spain, and also the same for Dricus du Plessis, who hopes to bring the event to his home nation, South Africa. While Topuria is waiting for it to happen, the middleweight champion claims that the UFC has been engaged in talks about a possible show in the rainbow nation, and guess what? Du Plessis claims to have been part of those conversations.

Yes, Dricus du Plessis claims that Dana White and Co. are in discussion with the many possible cities in South Africa where an event can take place. These discussions also include the sporting head of the country, especially Gayton McKenzie, whom ‘DDP’ knows personally. However, ‘Stillknocks’ claims that he’s currently occupied with the Khamzat Chimaev showdown and hopes to become a part of the discussion between the promotion and the South African ministers after UFC 319.

“The right people were speaking to each other. I was involved with these conversations, and ever since this fight [against Chimaev] was made, my attention shifted to this fight,” Dricus du Plessis told the New York Post during a recent interview. “I know the conversations are there between the UFC and South Africa and the sports ministers and the cities and the arenas. Everything is in conversation.”



Claiming that the plans for a UFC event in South Africa are not concrete yet, Dricus du Plessis added, “But as an update on where we are, I don’t have anything. And that’s definitely something that I will get after as soon as I’m done with this fight.”



Dana White and Co. saw the UFC earn around $1.4 billion last year. That number included the revenue generated from international events, so an event in South Africa may turn out to be a success, as the PFL has found success as well. But much like Ilia Topuria, Dricus du Plessis has been calling for an event in South Africa. And guess what? He also claimed that those plans could come true as soon as 2025. Here’s what the middleweight champion had to say on that front.

Dricus du Plessis was pushing for a UFC event in South Africa in 2025

Well, it seems like Dricus du Plessis may have a plan to fight one more time this year. That’s because before his UFC 312 title defense, he expressed trying hard to get Dana White and Co. on board with his plans for a UFC event in his home nation. The South African sounded a bit excited when he claimed to be looking to make that happen during the final months of 2025, but he understands that there is a lot that needs to be done so that an event can happen in South Africa, including certain legal procedures.

“We are trying to push for maybe at the end of this year, but every time two months goes by, the UFC plans their events in advance. I understand from the UFC’s point of view, there’s a lot of things that needs to happen,” Dricus du Plessis told ESPN. “You have to work with the local government; you need to figure all that stuff out, but we’re working on it. It’s a big must.”

Well, we’re almost at the end of 2025, and it does not look like the UFC in South Africa will be a possibility this year. That’s kind of a letdown since UFC exec David Shaw mentioned in 2023 that their plans were slowly falling into the right place. And in 2024, he said that coming to Africa was a definite plan for 2025. So, what do you think? Let us know in the comments down below.