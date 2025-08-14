Dricus Du Plessis Removes 3-Weapons From Khamzat Chimaev’s Gameplan Ahead of UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev might be the fan favorite for the oddsmakers; however, Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t give a toss. As UFC 319 approaches, the rivalry between the reigning middleweight champion and the Chechen wolf will reach its boiling point inside Chicago’s United Center on August 16. The Afrikaans powerhouse is set to defend his title for the third time against the division’s “boogeyman.”

‘Borz’ holds an undefeated streak with elite wrestling and knockout power, the kind of threat only legends like Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns have faced, though they could not avoid defeat by decision. Meanwhile, Dricus Du Plessis’s fighting style has remained a puzzle no one in Dana White & Co. has solved yet. For context, ESPN has listed Chimaev as a slight betting favorite, but du Plessis has now gone the full 25 minutes twice as champion, a contrast to Chimaev who hasn’t yet needed championship rounds, a fork-in-the-road many analysts think will decide this fight.

“Hunter” Dricus Du Plessis plans to test Khamzat Chimaev on the ground at UFC 319

With his recent string of wins over middleweight legends like Israel Adesanya, and Sean Strickland (2x), Dricus Du Plessis has made a statement and is now one step away from chasing greatness on par with former champion Chris Weidman. Looking ahead, Du Plessis plans to take on Khamzat Chimaev in his own elite wrestling game at UFC 319. In his latest outing with Niko Pajarillo on the ‘Main Event’ YouTube channel—joined by former rival Robert Whittaker—Du Plessis addressed questions about the upcoming fight. He’s also leaned into the mind games this week, saying he’ll match Chimaev’s energy at the presser but keep things respectful unless provoked, a tone shift from prior feuds.

While the bout has yet to happen, Pajarillo asked if ‘Stillknocks’ could submit Khamzat Chimaev, to which Dricus confidently responded, “100%.” Regardless of the opponent, the South African lion, who calls himself “Hunter,” vows not to run. Similarly, ‘Borz’ gave his verdict, saying, “I’m not planning on running away or trying to get away from it. That is the mistake. I believe that’s the mistake people make. You’re in there.” Under the hood, DDP’s submission threat is real: he has two UFC submissions (Darren Till and Adesanya) and previously ran through an entire Gracie Barra quintet team in a grappling event. It is proof that he’s comfortable initiating on the mat rather than just defending there.

Moreover, Drcus Du Plessis outlined the fundamental rule of the Octagon, stressing the power of intimidation: “If you try just to run away, you’re immediately giving him the sense that you don’t want to be in that position. That’s not the case for me. I’m going out there to attack.”

Regardless of the fight style—whether striking or grappling—the Afrikaanss star is ready for anything. He follows three key rules, adding, “I’m going out there to attack. And whether it be on the ground, whether it be in the clinch, whether it be in the striking, there’s no place I’d prefer. So, I’m going out there, and man, wouldn’t it be sweet to get that submission?”

via Imago UFC 312 SYDNEY, Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa enters the arena for his middleweight title bout against Sean Strickland of United States during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Since making his UFC debut, ‘Stillknocks’ has successfully submitted opponents twice within the promotion. His rear-naked choke against former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 made him the only fighter ever to submit Adesanya in his UFC career.

Yet, this accomplishment is far from new for Du Plessis, who previously demonstrated his grappling mastery at the Submission event, where he single-handedly submitted all five members of the Gracie Barra team in one event to claim victory.

UFC veteran offers key tip to Dricus Du Plessis ahead of Chimaev showdown

While most of the middleweight division has been wary of Khamzat Chimaev, Dricus Du Plessis stepped up. Earlier this year, during his rematch against Sean Strickland at UFC 312, ‘Stillknocks’ boldly told Dana White and the UFC matchmakers—without hesitation—that he wanted the Chechen wolf next, earning admiration for his fearlessness. Still, former champion Michael Bisping cautioned DDP not to underestimate Khamzat Chimaev.

Even with Chimaev’s improved cardio, Bisping backed the underdog, noting Du Plessis’s proven ability to upset fan favorites. On the ESPN last month, Bisping urged the 185lbs champion to bring out his “best version,” while highlighting how dangerous Chimaev can be based on his standout performances against Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman.

Bisping said, “That’s how good Khamzat Chimaev is at wrestling. So if you try and just do everything you can to avoid him and get away and run, you’re just running away the entire time. He’s going to get you. Nah, s–ew that. Meet him head on. Fight him at his own game.” Also worth watching: the rest of the main card is stacked — Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico, Jared Cannonier vs Michael Page, Tim Elliott vs Kai Asakura — which should keep the United Center’s energy high before the walkouts.

With the UFC 319 headliner only hours away, the question on everyone’s mind is: who will come out on top? Will Khamzat Chimaev rise as the new champion, or will Dricus Du Plessis hold onto his title? Share your prediction for Chimaev vs. Du Plessis below.