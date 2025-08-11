Dricus Du Plessis Reveals Fiancé Vasti Spiller’s Mythical Gift He’ll Carry Into Khamzat Chimaev Fight

Dricus Du Plessis is preparing for one of the biggest nights of his career, defending his UFC Middleweight Championship against undefeated juggernaut Khamzat Chimaev. Amid the pressure and buzz surrounding UFC 319, Du Plessis carries more than just skill and strategy; he has a very personal symbol of strength: a necklace made by his fiancée. But what’s so special about it?

Well, this talisman, he claims, is more than just jewelry; it’s a shield, a reminder of his resolve and the fighting spirit he takes to the Octagon. Du Plessis revealed on the SHAK MMA YouTube channel that his fiancée made the necklace before his first title fight to serve as both protection and motivation.

“It was made by my fiancé before my first title fight. So, it’s like a shield. It’s like the sword, and it says ‘Stillknocks.’ And then it is ‘1 Samuel 17:47.’ That’s basically where David told Goliath that he messed with the wrong dude. Now I’m going to kill you,” he said. This biblical verse perfectly captures the underdog spirit that has defined his journey.

Du Plessis has been on a rapid rise after capturing his first title over Sean Strickland at UFC 297. He became the first South African UFC champion and quickly proved his abilities by successfully defending the title by getting a submission victory over former champion Israel Adesanya.

Throughout these milestones, the necklace has remained a constant, a source of confidence as he faces opponents known for their dominance and grit. Now, as Du Plessis prepares to go one-on-one against Khamzat Chimaev, a fighter known for his unrelenting pressure and undefeated record, the stakes could not be higher. If he wins this fight, he will join an elite group of middleweights who have defended the title three times.

More than just faith, the necklace signifies his fiancée’s support and his will to overcome any hardship that comes his way. For Du Plessis, this fight is more than just about defending his championship; it’s a testament to the strength that comes from those closest to him.

His fiancée, Vasti Spiller, who is heavily involved in his training and life, made this gift, which now serves as a reminder that he is prepared to fight any giant in the cage. With the “shield” around his neck, as he rightfully said on the interview, Dricus Du Plessis enters UFC 319 ready to prove that no challenge is too great. In fact, he is already planning what he will do next right after defeating ‘Borz.’

Dricus du Plessis’ plans after defeating Khamzat Chimaev

With Khamzat Chimaev firmly in his sights, Dricus Du Plessis has already planned his next move after taking care of business in Chicago. The South African is eager for more than just to retain his middleweight title; he wants to compete on a far bigger stage. In his mind, defeating ‘Borz’ will be the key to unlocking the UFC’s long-awaited debut in Africa, a dream he’s pursued since rising to the sport’s pinnacle.

It’s a goal he’s held for years, one rooted not only in personal pride but also in the idea that African fans deserve to experience the Octagon on their home turf. Other champions have lobbied for events in their home countries, with mixed success, but ‘Stillknocks’ believes the momentum is on his side.

The UFC has never held an event in Africa, and with the sport’s popularity in South Africa growing, he believes it’s no longer a matter of “if” but “when.” That is why, once ‘Borz’ is in the rearview mirror, Du Plessis plans to push harder than before. “That is definitely something that I will get after as soon as I am done after this fight.”

He’s already been a part of the behind-the-scenes conversations, connecting the right people and keeping the doors open. For him, it’s more than just headlining another fight card; it’s about making history and giving back to the country that’s been in his corner from the very start.