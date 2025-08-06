Dricus Du Plessis Turns Heads as He Makes NFL Players Look “Small” at Bears Training Camp

It’s not every day that an NFL training camp gets crashed by a UFC champion. But when Dricus Du Plessis, the reigning middleweight king, walked into the Chicago Bears facility recently, heads turned. The South African brought swagger, a golden belt, and an aura that had even the pros doing double takes.

The Bears’ Instagram page made it official with the caption, “The Middleweight Champ was in the house.” But the real magic happened when Du Plessis met backup quarterback Tyson Bagent. A rising fan-favorite in Chicago, Bagent wasn’t shy as he walked up to the champion and teased, “He don’t look like the middleweight champ to me!”

With a cheeky grin, he then added, “What’s up stud? You ready to roll?” Du Plessis laughed as the two exchanged playful jabs. From there, it was a rare blend of football and fight culture that fans didn’t expect, but one quickly embraced by fans. Bagent then seized the moment as he stated, “Teach me something,” seeking advice on how to deal with roughhousing from his dad or brother.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dricus Du Plessis grinned and offered a low kick as a solution. “One kick — boom,” he said, motioning toward the thigh. “That IT band is over with,” Bagent joked, pointing to his leg. The two then posed for photos, with Bagent hoisting the UFC belt and admitting, “This thing’s heavier than I thought.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Yet, in the background of this lighthearted moment? A serious storm brews. The South African is preparing to defend his middleweight belt at UFC 319 against the unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev at Chicago’s United Center. And what better way to build hype than showing up to a Chicago NFL camp like he owns the place? Here’s a look at what the netizens had to say!

Dricus Du Plessis leaves the fans in awe with his imposing ‘build’ compared to NFL athletes

One fan wrote, “DDP making look small NFL players, crazy! LETS GO CHAMP!” At 6’1” and a shredded 185 lbs, Dricus Du Plessis is built like a tank. Standing among pro athletes known for their size, it’s shocking how he still looked like the biggest presence in the video. His broad frame and 76-inch reach clearly had fans shook and fired up for UFC 319!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another said, “Duuuuude I was all ‘Go Khamzat’ but now that DDP likes the Bears like I do, idk anymore.” It’s the ultimate crossover moment. ‘Stillknocks’ didn’t just show up; he connected. And for Chicago fans, seeing the champ casually talking shop with QB Tyson Bagent added hometown flavor. When your favorite team and fighter align? Allegiances may start to shift!

One fan joked, “DDP by whatever he wants.” Clearly referencing the upcoming Khamzat Chimaev bout, the fan’s point was simple: Du Plessis looks locked in. Whether it’s talking shop with quarterbacks or dropping world-class fighters, the champ’s confidence is undeniable, and his path to victory isn’t limited to one option. What do you think?

Another post read, “DDP making NFL lineman look normal that’s scary.” That’s not an exaggeration. Du Plessis has a way of carrying size and strength that pops on camera. And if he looks that dominant standing on the field, imagine what happens when the cage door shuts!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And finally, one fan chimed in with, “DDP is built like a running back.” The compact muscle, the low center of gravity, the explosive power, as such, it’s not hard to picture Du Plessis dodging linebackers or delivering a goal-line hit!

In a world where NFL giants command the spotlight, Dricus Du Plessis managed to steal the show with nothing but presence, personality, and a gold-plated belt. But beneath the laughs and photo ops lies a fighter laser-focused on war, one that awaits at UFC 319 against the juggernaut that is Khamzat Chimaev!