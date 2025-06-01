Ducking Alexander Volkanovski, Merab Dvalishvili Underlines 2 Big Reasons for Not Repeating Ilia Topuria’s Tactic

Who puts friendship above championship glory? Look no further than UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, who remains one of the most respected figures in the sport. Currently riding a phenomenal 12-fight win streak, the Georgian native has conquered elite names like José Aldo and Henry Cejudo in the stacked and unforgiving bantamweight division—often regarded as one of the most competitive alongside lightweight.

Following a successful title defense against the Dagestani standout Umar Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili further cemented his dominance. Naturally, like his close allies—former bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling and former featherweight king Ilia Topuria—’The Machine’ began to consider a move up. Aljamain has already transitioned to the featherweight ranks, while ‘El Matador’ recently made the jump to lightweight.

Earlier this year, as Ilia Topuria prepared to vacate the featherweight title, the Georgian native expressed interest in seizing that opportunity. However, plans quickly shifted. Alexander Volkanovski, who regained his crown at UFC 314 with a record-setting performance against Diego Lopes, reclaimed the once-vacant featherweight strap. As a result, Merab Dvalishvili has since cooled on the idea of switching divisions. In a candid interview with The Mac Life, he made it clear that—for now—his focus remains at bantamweight. He cited two key reasons behind his decision.

“Especially since I have good contenders and a lot of strong guys in my weight class,” confirmed Merab Dvalishvili, when discussing the first reason: his commitment to clearing out the bantamweight division.

Moreover, Dvalishvili, based his second reason on personal values—namely, respect and loyalty toward the reigning featherweight champion.

“Second, like I said before, the champion is Alex Volkanovski. I love him and I respect him. I think he’s way stronger than me. I don’t look at that fight as easy, you know? I don’t want to fight Alex. I choose Alexander Volkanovski,” confirmed Merab Dvalishvili.

Fellow fighters regard both Dvalishvili and Volkanovski as kindred spirits—relentless competitors with wrestling-heavy styles and unmatched cardio. Adding to the similarity, they’re close in age, which makes Merab Dvalishvili,’s decision to stay at bantamweight all the more significant. Instead of chasing glory like his countryman Ilia Topuria—who famously knocked out Alexander Volkanovski last year to capture the featherweight crown on enemy turf—’The Machine’ chose to walk his own path.

Now that Volkanovski has reclaimed the belt and returned as champion, Merab Dvalishvili stands firm in his stance. While he’s made it clear he “fears,” no man his admiration for the Australian champion ultimately outweighs his hunger for a second title.

Alexander Volkanovski reveals what made Merab Dvalishvili a champion

The respect between Merab Dvalishvili and Alexander Volkanovski is far from one-sided—it’s deeply mutual. That bond first became evident back in 2021, when both fighters shared the stage at UFC 266 inside T-Mobile Arena. In the main event, the Aussie defended his featherweight crown in a war against Brian Ortega, while Dvalishvili battled Marlon Moraes in a thrilling comeback win. Both fights earned Fight of the Night honors, further cementing their reputations as relentless warriors.

Fast forward to last year—when Merab Dvalishvili captured the bantamweight title by dismantling Sean O’Malley—Alexander Volkanovski had already made it clear he was a believer in the Georgian’s rise. Speaking on his YouTube channel ahead of UFC 306, ‘The Great’ praised Dvalishvili’s grit and durability, traits he personally values in fighters.

“It’s always hard for me to bet against guys like Merab,” Volkanovski said. “I believe he’s like myself and quite a few fighters out there that are just never die attitude, never give up, they’re just constantly there and just grinding, and grinding, and it’s just too much for people.”

While both men are relentless warriors, they nonetheless seem hesitant to face each other inside the Octagon. So, with that said, what’s your take on this dream matchup? Do you think ‘The Great’s’ technical mastery will outshine ‘The Machine’s’ relentless cardio? Share your thoughts below!