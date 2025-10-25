Dustin Poirier and Fans Impressed After UFC 321 Fighter Wins With Broken Ankle in Bloody Fight

UFC 321 once again proved why fans consider the promotion the world’s premier MMA organization, with Dustin Poirier watching the action. Under the bright Abu Dhabi sky, fans at the Etihad Arena witnessed Ludovit Klein and Mateusz Rebecki engage in a fierce lightweight battle. While expectations were high for an exciting bout, few, however, anticipated the bloody, relentless clash that unfolded over all three rounds. Both fighters gave everything in the Octagon, trading heavy ground-and-pound strikes throughout.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ludovit Klein’s performance was particularly impressive during the promotion’s 22nd visit to Abu Dhabi, as he fought through the pain of a broken ankle. For the Slovakian, the stakes were personal—he could not afford another loss against a Polish opponent after a previous defeat to Mateusz Gamrot earlier in the summer at UFC Vegas 107.

In a closely contested battle, the judges awarded the decision to Ludovit Klein (28-27, 29-28, 28-28). UFC veteran Dustin Poirier praised Klein’s effort on X, writing, “Klein is slick!” Klein at UFC 321 delivered a gritty performance that echoed the fierce, bloody battles Poirier was known for. Earlier this year, Poirier brought his 16-year MMA career to a close, retiring after his final bout and completing the trilogy against Max Holloway.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet at UFC 318 in front of his hometown fans in Louisiana, Poirier could not fully dominate Holloway. The trilogy ended with Holloway spoiling what many had hoped would be a flawless send-off. Following in Poirier’s footsteps, fans have celebrated Ludovit Klein’s relentless performance at UFC 321. Here’s a closer look.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans react to Ludovit Klein vs Mateusz Rebecki showdown at UFC 321

With today’s win, Ludovit Klein improves to 5-1 in his last six UFC outings, bolstering his case for a spot in the top 15. This, however, is far from Klein’s first time in the spotlight. Dubbed ‘Mr. Highlight’ he first drew attention when he handed a rising prospect a decisive defeat. The Slovakian then rode a four-fight win streak before falling to top-10 contender Mateusz Gamrot. Less widely known is that another Polish fighter, Mateusz Rebecki, would challenge Klein upon his return.

AD

Despite the intensity of the fight and a visible injury, fans celebrated Klein’s grit on social media. One fan commented, “Is Klein injured? Looked it. Great performance from him in the first two rounds but that 3rd he looked broken,” while another wrote, “Look at the state of Klein ffs. Big shoutout to him for being able to push through till the end of the fight and even get a win but he doesn’t get paid enough for this #UFC321.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While supporters praised Ludovit Klein’s performance, they also acknowledged Rebecki’s courage in going toe-to-toe with the Slovakian. A fan remarked, “What a war! Ludovit Klein is also warrior same as Mateusz Rebecki after his foot broken still survives! Good job my pure striker man, Ludovit Klein! #UFC321,” echoed by another, “Rebecki vs Klein was a war 😳 #UFC321.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some fans even called for a draw, citing the decisive third round. One wrote, “Klein vs Rębecki should’ve been a tie after the 10-8 in the third #UFC321.” Had that been the case, it would have marked Klein’s second draw in the UFC, following the same outcome against Jai Herbert at UFC 266.

What’s your take on the fans’ perspective? Do you think the epic battle between Ludovit Klein and Mateusz Rebecki at UFC 321 deserved a draw? Share your thoughts below.