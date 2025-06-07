Dustin Poirier Asked to Reconsider Retirement Plans After Viral Video Ahead of Max Holloway Fight Takes the UFC World by Storm

One last dance before The Diamond takes his rightful place in the Hall of Fame. At UFC 318, the BMF title is up for grabs—but the real stakes lie in legacy. Dustin Poirier, the former interim lightweight champion, is set to bid farewell after 16 years of blood, sweat, and glory. His final clash comes against none other than Blessed Max Holloway—a matchup charged with emotion, history, and heart. As fans brace for this bittersweet showdown, Poirier’s recent physique photos have left the MMA world stunned. He looks lean, and ready for one last war.

With just over a month remaining until the ultimate fight between Holloway and Poirier, The Diamond has shared some sneak peeks from his training, and his recent physique has the MMA community buzzing. Flaunting a sculpted six-pack, Poirier is shining brighter than anyone anticipated. It appears that the former interim champ is all set to emerge victorious in his last battle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With a career record of 30 victories and 9 defeats, Dustin Poirier’s career could have a picture-perfect ending if he defeats Max Holloway. Poirier and Holloway first met at UFC 143 in February 2012, where Poirier secured a first-round submission victory.

During a conversation with the media, Mateusz Gamrot expressed that he wouldn’t miss UFC 318 for anything and expects Poirier to clinch the victory. “I believe Dustin Poirier will knock out Max Holloway. It’s his final fight; he will win the [BMF] belt and retire happily.” Well, Gamrot has his choice. Let’s have a look at what the fans have to say about the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans are awestruck as Dustin Poirier reveals his chiseled physique ahead of UFC 318

A social media user suggested that Dustin Poirier might consider continuing his UFC career if he wins against Max Holloway, especially considering that Islam Makhachev has moved to the welterweight division,“If he slaps the head off max, I can see him wanting to continue fighting. With Islam moving up, there’s a legit chance for him to finally win the belt.” However, it must be noted that Poirier has already stated in his statement that his body has sustained enough damage, and he does not want to continue fighting but rather spend time with his family.

Moreover, another social media user expressed hope for Max Holloway’s victory, “Hope Max wins. Dustin is going to retire either way.” However, it must be noted that Poirier has already defeated Holloway twice and has a better chance of winning this bout as well.

Furthermore, another fan was completely baffled by Poirier’s abs: “Not only does he shine bright, but he’s also cut like a Diamond, too.” Moreover, another fan came forward with the not retiring theory, “Dustin ain’t retiring. He will come back, we haven’t even really seen him decline yet.” However, in one of his conversations, he added, “My body feels good, but I’ve been getting punched and kicked and kneed in the face for almost 18 years. I want to take care of my brain health.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Last but not the least, a social media user appeared more concerned about Dustin Poirier hair more than his retirement,” Hot sauce is dope. I hope we get comb-over Dustin by fight night. Buzz cut Dustin looks like a peanut head lol.”

As both Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway prepare for the final battle of ‘The Diamond’s career, what are your thoughts on this clash? Share your opinion in the comments below.