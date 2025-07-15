Dustin Poirier Blames Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC’s “Uncrowned” Champ Status

For over a decade, Dustin Poirier has been one of the most battle-tested lightweights on the planet. He’s stood toe-to-toe with some of the sport’s greatest names, Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Charles Oliveira, and most recently, Islam Makhachev.

But as he approaches his retirement bout at UFC 318 against Max Holloway, there’s one lingering feeling ‘The Diamond’ can’t shake. It’s the idea that he should’ve already been crowned undisputed UFC champion. So, why wasn’t he?

In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri on YouTube, the lightweight star was asked about the circumstances surrounding his second fight with Conor McGregor: “What do you remember about going into that fight and this weird situation around the lightweight title? And I guess, reflecting back on it, do you still feel that, that should have been the lightweight title fight?”

At UFC 257, Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor in Abu Dhabi, making history as the first man to stop ‘The Notorious’ via KO in MMA. But instead of celebrating a title win, he walked away with nothing more than another win on his record. As such, he stated, “Yeah, I think we were the two best at the time. Uh, Khabib wasn’t coming back. UFC was still trying to lure him out of retirement. Maybe they were thinking Conor would win the fight, and that could lure him back.”

Let’s pause here for a moment. At that point, Khabib Nurmagomedov had already beaten Justin Gaethje and announced his retirement at UFC 254 in October 2020. But the UFC didn’t make it official until March 2021, two months after Poirier’s victory. That meant the January showdown against McGregor wasn’t for the vacant title, even though ‘The Eagle’ had already walked away.

via Imago MMA: UFC 302-Makhachev vs Poirier Jun 1, 2024 Newark, New Jersey, USA Islam Makhachev red gloves fights Dustin Poirier blue gloves during UFC 302 at Prudential Center.

And according to Poirier in the recent interview on YouTube, “I’m not sure exactly what, but yeah, I think that should have been for the belt. You know, I’m an uncrowned champion, I feel like. But in true thug-jitsu fashion, I’m repping the thug jitsu flag and Yves Edwards was the best lightweight in the world when he beat Josh Thompson and he wasn’t crowned either. So, it’s just part of history.”

To understand that comparison, you have to go back to UFC 49. With no reigning lightweight champ, Yves Edwards landed a highlight-reel KO on Josh Thomson. Fans and peers alike knew he was the best at 155, but no belt was ever placed around his waist. The term “uncrowned champion” became a quiet badge of honor, and now, Dustin Poirier wears it too.

He may have never held the official belt. But in the minds of many, ‘The Diamond’ has always shined like a true champion. And now, the UFC is making sure he exits like one.

Dana White pulls out all the stops for Dustin Poirier as he reveals the intentions behind UFC 318

After UFC Nashville, Dana White made it clear, UFC 318 was built for Dustin Poirier. This isn’t just another pay-per-view. It’s a full-blown celebration of a fighter who gave his all every time he stepped into the Octagon.

According to the UFC boss, “I think ESPN posted a list of the last like 11 people that he’s fought. Seven of them were former world champions, he’s had an incredible career here. We love him, and I mean we literally did this show for him, this card was built for him.”

And it’s not just lip service. Speaking to WDSU in Louisiana, White emphasized the intention behind the event’s location sharing, “This is for him, to be honest with you. This is for him. He wanted to have his last fight and end his career in New Orleans so here we are.”

That’s a rare move. In today’s UFC, pay-per-view cards rarely land outside Las Vegas or MSG unless local governments pay hefty site fees. But this time, New Orleans wasn’t about business; it was about legacy.

It’s only fitting. Poirier has waved the Louisiana flag with pride his entire career. From Lafayette to the top of the UFC lightweight rankings, he carried his roots along with him and gave back to the community every step of the way. Undisputed belt or not, his journey has already left its mark on MMA history. And as he takes his final bow at UFC 318, it won’t be as the “uncrowned champion”, but as a champion in every sense that truly matters!