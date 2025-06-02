Dustin Poirier Blessed With Dream Come True Scenario at the Expense of Max Holloway at UFC 318

At UFC 318, the BMF title will be on the line, but the stakes are far higher than that. This is an emotional moment for both fans and fighters. It is the end of an era. Dustin Poirier‘s fight versus Max Holloway in the Octagon at UFC 318 will be about more than just power punches and pride; it will be about legacy. And for one of Poirier’s closest teammates, this fight has already been decided in his mind.

Mateusz Gamrot is more than just another name on the UFC roster; he’s a battle-tested lightweight who has trained alongside the greatest, including ‘The Diamond’ himself. After earning a gritty win over Ludovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107, Gamrot was asked about the high-profile matchups coming up.

And, while others are talking about Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title, ‘Gamer’ is focused on one thing: Poirier’s swan song. He said, “For me, the most important is the Dustin Poirier fight. I want to attend this fight.” He further dropped a brutal prediction that will surely annoy fans of Max Holloway, as Gamrot added, “I believe Dustin Poirier will knock out Max Holloway. His final fight, he will get the [BMF] belt and retire happily.”

It’s more than just a prediction; it’s a farewell laced with admiration. Mateusz Gamrot didn’t just call a knockout. He painted a poetic image of ‘The Diamond’ strolling into the sunset with the BMF title in hand, stating, “He’s a great person… He helped me a lot in my career, always pulling me up too. So, he deserves everything that is great.”

Behind the cameras and under the gym lights, this fight is personal for more than just Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway. Gamrot, who has developed a good rapport with Poirier at American Top Team, alongside stars such as flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, shares a bond formed through blood, sweat, and mutual respect.

via Getty ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 13: (R-L) Dustin Poirier punches Max Holloway in their interim lightweight championship bout during the UFC 236 event at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

That camaraderie was on full display when ‘The Diamond’ posted Gamrot’s weigh-in face-off on his Instagram story ahead of UFC Vegas 107, with a sincere, “Let’s go, Gamer.” It’s more than hype; it’s a brotherhood. Even while he rallies around his teammate, ‘Gamer’ remains focused on his own goals. Now ranked 6th, he is prepared for the next war and has even challenged Benoit Saint Denis to a fight in Paris.

And if he continues to fight the way he did at UFC Vegas 107, then there is no denying him a title shot anytime soon. In fact, he left Dustin Poirier sincerely impressed with his latest victory, as ‘The Diamond’ straight up called him “relentless” for showing no mercy.

Dustin Poirier reacts to Mateusz Gamrot’s win at UFC Vegas 107

The brotherhood runs deep in American Top Team, as evidenced by Mateusz Gamrot’s dominating performance at UFC Vegas 107. Dustin Poirier had already hyped up his teammate prior to the fight, but when everything was said and done, the performance stood up to every expectation. And, of course, ‘The Diamond’ didn’t stay quiet.

His reaction? Just as fierce and proud as you’d expect from someone who spars with ‘Gamer’ in training every day. While the event did not produce the spectacle fans had hoped for, particularly with Maycee Barber’s last-minute exit from the main event, Gamrot ensured the night didn’t end without fireworks.

Taking on the streaking Ludovit Klein, the Polish juggernaut shattered the underdog narrative with the wrestling-heavy clinic that characterizes him. From the first takedown to the final bell, it was evident that this was more than just a victory; it was also a warning. ‘The Diamond’ made it clear with a message on X that broke through the noise: “Gamer doing what he does best! Relentless pressure!”

There was no need to elaborate. Poirier has seen it all before on the mats at ATT, and UFC fans had only gotten a taste of what happens behind those gym doors. For Gamrot, it’s never about flash—it’s about suffocation, pace, and persistence. And when your teammate is one of the sport’s most respected lightweights, those words hold weight.

Poirier’s description of him as “relentless” was more than praise; it was a seal of approval. And now, with another dominant win under his belt, Mateusz Gamrot’s rise continues, step by patient step. But what do you think? Will his prediction about Poirier come true? Let us know in the comments.