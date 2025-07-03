Dustin Poirier Breaks Silence on BTS Negotiations With Dana White and USA Government for UFC 318

In the UFC, not everybody gets to retire on their own terms, and there are many former fighters as examples of that notion. However, that list does not include former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, who’s capping off his career at UFC 318 in his home state of Louisiana. It’s a dream scenario for ‘The Diamond’, but he recently revealed that convincing the promotions execs to bring the PPV to Louisiana wasn’t very easy.

Dustin Poirier did not get the chance to bring the UFC 318 to his hometown of Lafayette, as it’s going to happen in New Orleans, which is not very far from his birthplace. But he claims that there was a “tough” negotiation process he went through with Dana White and Co. for his retirement plans to materialize. Poirier was seemingly stressed out when fans kept asking him about his last fight, as things weren’t clear at that time.

“It was tough [to bring UFC 318 to Louisiana]. And it’s been an ongoing battle for months, and months and months,” Dustin Poirier stated in an interview with Megan Olivi. “Having to bite my tongue every [time people ask], ‘Who’re you fighting next? Are you going to retire? Where’s it gonna be at? Who’s it?'”



The former interim champion also revealed that he wasn’t sure if Dana White and Co. wanted to host the PPV in Louisiana. However, he was determined to get things done according to his plans. And guess what? Dustin Poirier even negotiated some terms with the Governor of Louisiana. Despite the UFC’s calendar already sorted out for the year, ‘The Diamond’ was able to get what he was longing for.

“But behind the scenes, just getting Louisiana on board, getting the Governor on board, the UFC, even making them interested in coming back to Louisiana, is tough,” Dustin Poirier added. “These guys have a schedule. They’re planned out for the year. There’s so much more that goes on behind the scenes that people [don’t] know. But we got it done.”



Well, the excitement level is up not only for the fans to see Dustin Poirier fight for a title in his last fight, but also for the fighter himself. That’s especially because competing for the last time in front of his home state crowd is a bonus for his family as well. Here’s what he had to say.

Dustin Poirier is happy that his friends and family will attend his retirement fight

Dustin Poirier recalls the only other time he fought in Louisiana, which was in 2015 at UFC Fight Night 68. He registered a first-round TKO win, as he claims to have enjoyed fighting that night. So, getting the chance to come back for his “last dance” to Louisiana is a bonus for him and his family, who do not necessarily have the funds to make their way across the world whenever Poirier is fighting.

“I’ve only fought one time in my home state in the UFC, and that was ten years ago… It was great,” Dustin Poirier further stated. “That was like one of my best times ever because I have a lot of family and friends who don’t have the means to travel all over the world and go to these fights, but this one. And it’s going to be my last one. Being home in Louisiana, New Orleans, it’s incredible.”

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier may have gotten his wish to fight in his home state, but can he beat Max Holloway and win the BMF title? Well, that remains to be seen, but we’re guaranteed to witness an action-packed main event at UFC 318. Nevertheless, let us know your thoughts about Poirier’s homecoming in the comments down below.