Dustin Poirier Drops a Huge 2 Word Update on Lil Wayne Walking Him Out for His Retirement Fight at UFC 318

To make his “last dance” truly iconic, UFC star Dustin Poirier revealed back in April that he hoped to walk out alongside Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne. While the idea initially seemed uncertain, the Louisiana native recently delivered a promising update that has fans buzzing.

With just a month to go before his highly anticipated BMF title fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318, Dustin Poirier is preparing for the final fight of his storied career—and the long-awaited trilogy in his rivalry with the Hawaiian striker. But win or lose, ‘The Diamond’s biggest goal is to make his walk to the Octagon feel cinematic. And what better way to do that than with a fellow Louisiana legend by his side?

Ironically, Dustin Poirier first walked out to Lil Wayne’s Drop the World during his UFC debut 14 years ago. Now, at 36 and having experienced everything the sport has to offer, he’s hoping to come full circle—with Lil Wayne performing the very same song live during his entrance. In a recent interview with Full Violence MMA, the Louisiana native confirmed that the plan is moving forward, “His guy said he’s in. We’re still a good ways out but as of right now, yes.”

Everything seems to be aligning on Lil Wayne’s side—but the final piece of the puzzle lies with Dana White & Co. If the UFC greenlights it, having Wayne perform live inside New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center would give the event the feel of a blockbuster concert.

And if this truly is Dustin Poirier’s last fight, what better sendoff for one of the UFC’s most respected veterans? Fittingly, the last time the UFC visited New Orleans was back in 2015, when Poirier scored a knockout victory over Yancy Medeiros in a catchweight bout—right in front of his hometown crowd.

Is Dustin Poirier the real reason UFC 318 is being held in Louisiana?

Last year, Dustin Poirier made it clear that he wanted to end his fighting journey where it all began back in 2008.

“My goal is to get an event here in Louisiana, whether that’s Lafayette or New Orleans. I want to lay the gloves down where I started fighting, that’s my goal.” It’s a goal ‘The Diamond’ has consistently voiced, occasionally dropping cryptic hints on social media about a possible farewell matchup.

Earlier this year, that dream took a big step toward reality when Dana White & Co. officially confirmed the UFC’s long-awaited return to New Orleans—marking the promotion’s first event there in over a decade. And honestly, why wouldn’t they? While Dustin Poirier may never have held the undisputed championship, his name stands shoulder to shoulder with legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov. Even UFC CEO Dana White acknowledges Poirier’s impact on the sport and the fans.

That’s why UFC 318 will mark the sixth UFC event hosted in Louisiana, and more importantly, serve as a fitting farewell for one of its most beloved hometown heroes. Speaking with WDSU, White said,

“Throughout the world, Dustin Poirier is a big star for us,” White told WDSU in Louisiana. “He’s accomplished a lot in the sport. This is for him, to be honest with you. This is for him. He wanted to have his last fight and end his career in New Orleans so here we are.”

Now, as Dustin Poirier approaches the final chapter of his fighting career, the question arises—what’s next? Should the Louisiana native transition into coaching, using his experience to mentor and develop the next generation of fighters in his home state?