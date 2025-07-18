Dustin Poirier Eyes ESPN Deal After Retirement as Dana White Credits Louisiana Governor for Final Wish

Dustin Poirier has dedicated 16 years to the fight game, becoming one of MMA’s biggest stars in the process. In that journey, he’s fought twice in his hometown, making it all the more meaningful for him to hang up his gloves where it all began. Now, with a shot at Max Holloway’s BMF title, ‘The Diamond’ isn’t just chasing gold, he’s eyeing the perfect full-circle ending to his legendary career, but hold your horses, that’s not all.

What’s next for the former interim lightweight champion after his retirement bout? Will he sit back in his home and enjoy the fights on a couch, or will we be witnessing a new voice of the MMA, just like Daniel Cormier? Well, lucky for us, Poirier has an answer to that question as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sitting on a couch may not be Dustin Poirier’s style to engage with the sport

Admitting that the reality of retirement may not hit him until the final bell rings on that fateful night against Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier explains that he feels quite emotional about his retirement. But, as he puts it, “it is what it is,” and it’s impossible to avoid the next chapter of his life. In that light, it’s fair to ask: What’s next for Dustin Poirier?

AD

While having a conversation with the crowd at the UFC 318 media day presser, one of the fans asked the exact same question, and to answer him, Poirier stated, “When I lay these gloves down Saturday night, I’m gonna be in front of the TV every fight. Hopefully, ESPN brings me back and I can continue to talk about the sport that changed my life and taught me so much.”

For those who are unaware, Dustin Poirier has appeared at the analyst desk multiple times. He made his broadcasting debut back at UFC 287 alongside Megan Olivi, Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, and Joe Rogan. Following his successful debut as an analyst, Poirier has returned to the desk several times. He was part of the analyst team at UFC 303, UFC 308, and even UFC 314. It’s safe to say that fans truly enjoy hearing what Poirier has to say.

via Imago NEW YORK CITY, NY – NOVEMBER 12: Dustin Poirier prepares to fight Michael Chandler in their Lightweight fight during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2211121091192_UFC281_MAIN

Staying away from the game after dedicating 16 years is undoubtedly tough, but we anticipate Poirier returning to the broadcasting team sooner or later. It’s quite emotional for him as well, as he’s ending his career in his hometown, completing a full-circle journey. UFC CEO Dana White even thanked the state authorities for allowing this fight to take place during his conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I wanna thank the governor who has been incredible to us, really has been incredible to us in setting up this fight, and Caesars Palace New Orleans, thank you guys, we appreciate everything you have done for us. And yes, we love Dustin,” said Dana White. Has the UFC received any personal benefit from the Government for arranging the fight? Maybe or maybe not, we may never know, but one thing is certain, and that’s the fact that Dustin Poirier has laid out the terms by which he wants to be remembered after his retirement.

“I’m the baddest motherf—–r forever,” said Poirier

“I think it’s just the right time,” said Dustin Poirier at the UFC 318 media day presser. “I don’t want to get retired from the sport. I don’t want this sport to chew me up. I want to walk away. I don’t want it to retire me.” What’s a single word that could describe Dustin Poirier’s legacy in the UFC? It’s none other than “uncrowned prince.” With his career coming to an end, Poirier wants to be remembered as the man who never gave up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking to the media, Poirier highlighted, “Going out with that belt in Louisiana, not getting on a flight Sunday morning, driving home in a state where I was raised and reside is a storybook ending. If I can get my hand raised Saturday night, walk out of there with the ‘BMF’ belt, I’m the baddest motherf—–r forever.”

Getting through Max Holloway will not be an easy task for Dustin Poirier, especially considering how the dynamics of the game have changed since their last fight at UFC 236. While Poirier has announced his retirement regardless of the outcome, it’s a different story for Holloway. He knows that a win over ‘The Diamond’ could put him back in the UFC lightweight title race, and who knows, the promotion might even give him a shot at revenge against the newly crowned king, Ilia Topuria.