Dustin Poirier Finalizes Plans to Boost $10M Net Worth After Threatening Max Holloway Ahead of UFC 318

The curtain call is around the corner for Dustin Poirier ahead of his “last dance” at UFC 318. It will be a full circle moment for ‘The Diamond’ as he’ll cap off his career after fighting Max Holloway, whom he welcomed into the UFC more than a dozen years ago. For those who are wondering what lies ahead for Poirier after fighting, there is nothing to worry about because the former interim lightweight champion will not get away from the fight game.

Max Holloway fit the requirement for a legend that Dustin Poirier was looking for in his final opponent. ‘The Diamond’ reminisced about the first time they fought, claiming that he had no video footage of Holloway’s fights prior to the UFC, so he didn’t know what to expect. But as fate would have it, Poirier emerged victorious with a submission win over the BMF champion.

For most fans, Poirier is a great standup fighter with a good set of boxing skills. He’s got 15 career knockouts after all. But the fans may have forgotten about the fact that Poirier also has 8 submission finishes. As such, Max Holloway may have to watch out for the ground game as well since he literally lost to a submission move. “I’ve been doing Jiu-jitsu for a long time. [People forget that] just because I don’t use it that much, or I’ve been submitted in fights,”

Dustin Poirier recently stated in an ESPN interview.

It was then that he started talking about his post-UFC career, and much like some of his predecessors, Dustin Poirier is also keen on working in the UFC’s broadcast team. The broadcast gig has certainly helped a lot of former fighters, who’ve become prominent voices in the sport. And guess what? Poirier could also earn good pay to add to his $10 million net worth. However, the lightweight legend wants to stay close to MMA because that’s what he’s been doing his loves. It is pure passion and not necessarily a money thing for the Lafayette native.

“I watch everything and I am a huge fan of the sport… I wanna stay connected to it somehow. Hopefully, keep getting on ESPN or work in the desk just to stay around the sport and be a voice in it,” Dustin Poirier added. “[It’s because it’s created the life I have. All I know is this. Like, I don’t have any other [interests]. So, speaking about it and being connected to it is something that’s important to me.”



Max Holloway wants to ruin ‘good guy’ Dustin Poirier’s retirement

Max Holloway wants to make an impact after his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308. He’s not done with the Georgian-Spaniard, and prior to UFC 317, he made it clear that he was looking to fight the winner of the lightweight title fight on 28, and guess what? Topuria won, and that is what Holloway is gunning for. As such, as much as he respects Poirier, ‘Blessed’, he’s not going to let ‘The Diamond’ walk him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I respect Dustin. He’s fought a who’s who, and he did everything you could ask for someone to do in this sport. But at the end of the day, it’s not even about fighting. It’s about respecting Dustin as a man. He’s a great guy. He’s a good guy,” Max Holloway said last month. “[It’s] awesome that it’s his retirement fight, but I’m here to spoil his plans and get my hand raised because I’m still going to be here when he’s riding off in the sunset.”

Well, the game is on for Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, and the fans are pumped to see the duo throw down some fisticuffs on 19 July. Nevertheless, it would be a great thing for the fans that they’d still have ‘The Diamond’ in the UFC even though he’ll hang up his gloves. Are you excited about this update from Poirier? Let us know by dropping your comments below.