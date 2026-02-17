Dustin Poirier Gives Three-Word Response to Nate Diaz’s UFC White House Callout

Dustin Poirier wasn’t chasing a spot on the UFC White House card, but it looks like Nate Diaz has dragged his name into the conversation anyway! With the promotion lining up the historic June 14 event and veterans circling for relevance, the Stockton legend recently threw out his wish list for his return to the Octagon.

“I decided I’m doing a real fight, I would like to fight somebody,” Diaz told TMZ Sports, “I want to fight either McGregor 3, I want to fight maybe Dustin Poirer, if he stops being such a p— and then maybe Mike Perry. That’s what happens in the future though.”

He was then asked about his interest in the White House event, and with typical Stockton bravado, Diaz affirmed his interest by calling it “dope” and giving a shout-out to the “American gang”. That’s Nate Diaz in full character: call out the biggest names, frame it as unfinished business, and let the internet carry it the rest of the way.

“Belt to a—”, that was Dustin Poirier’s response on X, which cut through the noise. Just three words, nothing else. The timing is what makes this interesting. Poirier is technically retired, and he’s said it would take something special to pull him back. Diaz is flirting with a UFC return but hasn’t signed anything at the time of writing. And the White House card is shaping up to be a limited slate with six to seven fights on a global broadcast and political theater baked in.

Poirier had also lost his last two fights before hanging up his gloves. First at UFC 302 against Islam Makhachev, then his retirement bout against Max Holloway at UFC 318. Diaz hasn’t touched the UFC rankings in years. But relevance in combat sports isn’t just about rankings. It’s also about heat.

Because from the other names that Diaz mentioned, Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since 2021, and his own White House chatter comes and goes. Mike Perry is 6–0 in BKFC and building a separate lane outside the UFC. So is this real momentum or just two veterans keeping their names in the spotlight? Hard to say, really. But Dustin Poirier has confessed that he still feels the pull of the fight game even in retirement!

Dustin Poirier admits feeling “weird” after retirement from the UFC

Months after calling it a career in Louisiana, the 37-year-old has admitted retirement feels unfamiliar, almost uncomfortable.

“It’s just weird — it feels weird being a civilian,” Poirier told Ariel Helwani, “I miss it every day, man. I do. I feel like some days I’m like, ‘I can beat these guys.’ Then some days I’m like, ‘I made the right decision.’ It’s a constant tug-of-war in my head.”

Even in a loss to Max Holloway at UFC 318, he proved he could still hang at a BMF level. That makes the itch harder to ignore. He admitted he’s “addicted to the game” and still consumes fight content daily, which only feeds the what-ifs. That’s not a man detached from the sport. That’s someone still orbiting it.

At the same time, ‘The Diamond’ hasn’t called the UFC. He hasn’t asked for a fight. Part of that restraint comes from how perfect the New Orleans goodbye felt to him. And he’s right, after all, hometown send-offs don’t come twice. Still, Diaz is doing what Nate Diaz always does, name-dropping the biggest rivals and stirring the pot. Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, isn’t campaigning for a comeback, but he’s also not immune to the pull of unfinished business.