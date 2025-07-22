Dustin Poirier Honored by $38.5B Giant in Surprising Retirement Tribute for EA UFC 5

This past weekend, Dustin Poirier‘s 17-year MMA journey came to an emotional end—fittingly, in New Orleans at UFC 318, where it had all begun. Billed as the final chapter of his storied career, ‘The Highlighted’ entered the Octagon for a trilogy bout against reigning BMF Champion Max Holloway, aiming to complete a clean 3-0 sweep over the Hawaiian in front of his home-state crowd. But this time, ‘Blessed’ was a completely evolved fighter.

But this time, Holloway was a completely evolved fighter. Now fully committed to the lightweight division, he delivered arguably the sharpest version of his striking game to date. Dominating both in stand-up and on the ground, Holloway not only shattered the so-called BMF title curse but also spoiled Poirier’s retirement moment brutally. As for the Louisiana native, he exits with a legacy that stands tall in MMA history.

Even in defeat, many consider his body of work to be more complete than that of Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor—two names forever linked to his era. In tribute to his impact, EA Sports is honoring Dustin Poirier in UFC 5 with a special update. The company announced: “In celebration of @DustinPoirier’s incredible career, his #UFC318 Alter Ego will be available at no additional cost for a limited time in #UFC5. His stats reflecting his UFC 318 performance will be updated in our next set of stat updates.”

Yet, for all his accolades, Dustin Poirier’s story carries a bittersweet note. Celebrated for his grit and brilliance in non-title bouts, he could never quite seal the deal when championship gold was on the line. He came up short in all four of his title opportunities. That familiar heartbreak returned at UFC 318, where under the lights of the Smoothie King Center, the symbolic BMF belt once again slipped through his fingers.

Dustin Poirier’s fighting mindset doesn’t fade with retirement.

Dustin Poirier may have hung up the gloves, but his fighting spirit is far from fading—a fact that was on full display backstage at UFC 318. After his emotional retirement bout, Poirier crossed paths with Max Holloway, and the two shared a touching exchange. The Hawaiian offered words of comfort for the loss and congratulated Poirier on a storied career. In a heartfelt gesture, the reigning BMF champion pledged to support Poirier’s “The Good Fight Foundation” by donating his fight gloves to the cause.

With Hawaii currently grappling with natural disasters and a surge in crime, Max Holloway expressed his commitment to giving back to his community. Poirier, moved by the idea, offered to join him in the effort. The cameras captured their conversation, where Holloway said: “Before I leave, I’m going to give my gloves to you guys. I’m signing it and giving it to you guys.” To which Poirier replied: “You’re the man, though. Yeah, of course.”

Holloway then added: “Let’s do something in Hawaii with it.”

‘The Diamond’ enthusiastically agreed, assuring ‘Blessed’ that he’d follow through to turn the idea into reality. At present, Dustin Poirier’s The Good Fight Foundation continues to raise funds through fight auction kits, with proceeds going toward community-focused initiatives. The foundation’s core efforts include providing backpacks and school supplies to underprivileged children, as well as distributing meals during the holiday season.

It also earned widespread recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic for its support of frontline workers through donations and essential aid programs.