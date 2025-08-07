Dustin Poirier Joins Hands With $25B Giant Just 19 Days After Retirement as UFC 319 Inches Closer

Dustin Poirier is back! It’s been 19 days since ‘The Diamond’ went to war one last time against Max Holloway at UFC 318 on July 19, 2025. The home crowd was on its feet as Poirier closed the final chapter of his career as a professional MMA fighter. But while one journey has come to an end, another door has already opened. His move into the ESP N booth signals a growing trend of fighters establishing long-term media careers post-retirement.

The Louisiana slugger made his retirement plans clear at the UFC 318 media day. He said talking about fights felt like the next best thing after hanging up the gloves. Poirier even asked ESPN to give him a seat at the analyst desk, saying, “Hopefully, ESPN brings me back and I can continue to talk about the sport that changed my life and taught me so much.” And it didn’t take much for ‘The Diamond’ to actually give an update.

He posted on X, “Looking forward to getting back on the ESPN desk, going to start focusing on that now,” hinting that something might be cooking! Well, it turns out Poirier will be on the analyst’s desk, joining Brendan Fitzgerald, Chael Sonnen, and Anthony Smith to break down everything leading up to the highly anticipated UFC 319 showdown between defending champ Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

MMA Junkie also confirmed the news on X, and Poirier reposted it with just two words: “Let’s go!!!” To some, it might seem like just a hype phrase. But for longtime fans, it’s a sign—the lightweight legend is just as fired up to talk about fights as he once was throwing hands inside the cage. But that brings up a bigger question—who else is joining him behind the mic?

With the United Center set to host one of the most anticipated cards of the year, the commentary crew and the rest of the broadcast team need to be just as sharp. So, let’s dive into who’s handling what behind the scenes for UFC 319.

Who’s going to join Dustin Poirier at the UFC 319 broadcasting team?

Well, Dustin Poirier would be getting back at the desk for the first time since UFC 314—and if he’s showing up, there’s no way the broadcast team isn’t star-studded. That seems impossible! So, let’s start with the man who missed calling his retirement fight. Joe Rogan returns to the commentary desk alongside fellow color commentator Daniel Cormier and play-by-play commentator Jon Anik.

Heidi Androl was last seen conducting backstage interviews! But this time, the UFC correspondent duty will be in the hands of Charly Arnolt. She’ll be interviewing fighters this time as well, giving us some much-needed on-the-spot updates from the United Center Arena. The promotion returns to Chicago for the first time in six years, since 2019. And the fans will finally get to see Bruce Buffer, who remains the voice of the Octagon for this event too.

Other than that, the UFC’s most fun show, the UFC 319 Early Weigh-In Show, will be hosted by Dan Hellie, and joining him will be former two-weight champ Daniel Cormier, middleweight champ Chris Weidman, and former WEC light heavyweight champ Brian Stann. So yes, no Laura Sanko this time.

It’s clear the UFC and ESPN are banking on a balanced blend of legend, experience, and fresh perspectives, from Poirier’s insights to Rogan’s unmistakable energy to Anik’s sharp play‑by‑play and DC’s color commentary acumen.

Also, what do you think? Would you want to see Dustin Poirier doing full commentary in the future? The man’s got a decent voice, so maybe it’s not such a bad idea. Let us know in the comments section below.