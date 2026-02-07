Dustin Poirier Joins Race to Fight Conor McGregor at White House With Personal Callout

“This is not over,” Conor McGregor warned Dustin Poirier after the UFC 264 fight. While McGregor hasn’t fought since then, he has shown interest in fighting at the White House Card. With multiple fighters willing to step up to fight the Irishman inside the Octagon on June 14, Poirier has now joined the list as he called out his bitter rival.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The rivalry between McGregor and Poirier is far from settled. Their trilogy clash at UFC 264 went in Dustin Poirier’s favor, but Conor McGregor suffered a broken leg in the opening round due to a misstep, sidelining him for an extended period. Many fans believe the trilogy remains unfinished because of that injury, leaving lingering questions. This unresolved tension has sparked speculation about a potential fourth fight, especially now that the Irishman has returned to the testing pool.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dustin Poirier interested in a fourth battle against Conor McGregor

“Beat his bum ass. Felt so nice I did it twice,” wrote Dustin Poirier on X while reposting the video clip of their second outing at UFC 257, where Conor McGregor tried to secure the “karate stance” but failed, only to be met with a brutal attack from Poirier.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that January 2021 fight, Dustin Poirier knocked out McGregor in the second round, settling their long-standing score. As usual, Poirier’s post sparked an engaging Q&A session with fans, and this time was no different.

Much like Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, Nate Diaz, and Paddy Pimblett, who are already lined up to face ‘The Notorious’ at the White House on June 14, Poirier now joins the race, seemingly determined to settle the score. This became clear when a fan asked, “Third time at White House?” Poirier hinted he doesn’t consider the last fight a proper contest because it ended early when McGregor couldn’t continue, and he corrected the fan with “4th?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Russian-based HYPE FC CEO recently revealed that Poirier is negotiating a grappling match against Arman Tsarukyan. Poirier also recently indicated his intention to return to the UFC to finish his trilogy against Justin Gaethje. Amid the uncertainty over that potential return, he took a verbal jab at Conor McGregor, signaling a possible showdown at the upcoming UFC White House event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conor McGregor has already undergone two drug tests this year, according to the MMA page on X, while other fighters like Colby Covington, Cong Wang, Cortney Casey, and Court McGee have been tested only once. There is still no update on whether McGregor will fight at the UFC White House card. At this stage, a fourth fight against Dustin Poirier seems unlikely, as the promotion doesn’t appear to be looking beyond the trilogy.

A potential fourth fight between Poirier and McGregor could be intense, given their history of personal digs, including the Irishman targeting ‘The Diamond’ and his wife. Yet their relationship has softened slightly over time. When Poirier shared a picture of his newborn baby, Conor McGregor commented, “Congrats bro,” to which Poirier replied, “F–k Conor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite their ongoing feud, Dustin Poirier has occasionally shown respect toward McGregor, even calling him a “special” fighter last year. Amid this complicated relationship, the Louisiana native also revealed who he considers the ideal opponent for McGregor’s return.

Dustin Poirier suggests the ideal next fight for McGregor

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been over four years since Conor McGregor last stepped inside the Octagon. Although he promised multiple times in the past that he would return, he never made a comeback. Now, with the UFC entering its Paramount era, speculation around McGregor’s return is growing, particularly as he aims to fight at the UFC White House event.

Experts, however, remain skeptical because the White House event will not feature sponsors or live gates, catering exclusively to elite guests and high-profile attendees. Despite this, Conor McGregor seems determined to return this year. Recently, Dustin Poirier weighed in on who could be next for him. While many see Michael Chandler as a top contender for McGregor, Poirier suggested an alternative matchup.

“Conor Masvidal [is a good matchup. I think Masvidal’s slicker on the feet. He can make things happen in there. I think the Chandler fight is a great matchup for Conor. Just the styles. I think it’s a layup. It really is…Conor’s a striker, man. Masvidal is slicker on the feet,” Dustin Poirier told Ariel Helwani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Conor McGregor’s return, even if it’s not Dustin Poirier or Michael Chandler, who do you think would make the best next opponent for him? Share your thoughts below.