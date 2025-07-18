Dustin Poirier & Max Holloway Join Khabib as Crucial Family Plan Revealed Ahead of UFC 318

Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway are undoubtedly two of the UFC’s greatest warriors, but they’re also devoted family men. Time and again, both fighters have opened up about battling through countless wars inside the Octagon to secure a better future for their families. As the countdown to their highly anticipated trilogy begins, both fighters are sharing their thoughts on what they envision for their children’s futures.

It’s natural to assume that legendary fighters would want their kids to carry on the legacy. But Khabib Nurmagomedov surprised many during a 2024 Class A event in Canada when he said, “I know for sure he’s going to train. He will study, but about a professional athlete, I don’t know honestly.” And, it seems both Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier are starting to echo that same mindset.

‘Blessed’ also reflected on this when former UFC flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson asked him on the Mighty Cast podcast whether his son, Rush Holloway, might take up fighting one day. The former featherweight champ kept it simple: “I hope not. I don’t want him to fight.” His reason? He doesn’t want his son getting punched in the face. Now, ‘The Diamond’ shares a similar mindset about his baby boy due this December.

Poirier at the Danza Project Podcast stated, “See, my mindset is like I don’t want him. I did it, so he doesn’t have to. In the position I was in, my family’s well-being was built on fighting. I did it; he doesn’t have to. You know, it looks cool, it looks glamorous, people know your name. You might make some big paydays. But this is a rough life to live.”

via Imago

Understandably, the Louisiana native isn’t too eager for baby Diamond to follow in his footsteps as a pro MMA fighter. Especially considering the grueling nature of the sport. However, Poirier made it clear that if his son truly chooses that path on his own, he’ll have his full backing. As the lightweight legend put it, “If it’s really in his heart and he’s like really chasing it, I would support him no matter what.”

That just goes to show Poirier’s supportive side as a father, something fans have often seen in his heartwarming moments with daughter Parker Poirier. With UFC 318 likely marking the final time we see ‘The Diamond’ in all his glory, taking on Max Holloway for the BMF belt, there’s growing curiosity about what’s next. A different sport, perhaps? The former interim lightweight champ may have just dropped a major hint about his next chapter.

Dustin Poirier open to grappling matches after final fight at UFC 31

Dustin Poirier has made it clear in the past, he’s not walking away from martial arts entirely, even after retirement. He’s long expressed interest in joining the ESPN analyst desk and breaking down fights. But now, it looks like grappling has piqued ‘The Diamond’s’ interest. There’s a good chance we might see him in exhibition grappling matches in the future, possibly squaring off against some big-name opponents.

In an interview with Chisanga Malata, Poirier revealed, “I am still gonna be in the gym, so we’ll see about grappling. If something fun came along, maybe I would do a grappling match or something like that in the future. But combat sports, I’m gonna protect my brain and try to age as healthy as I can after fighting.”

That’s looking like a bright future for ‘The Diamond’! Poirier put his takedown defense on full display against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, demonstrating that his grappling skills are the real deal. Who can say? He could very well blow the roof off with his performance on the mat!

That's looking like a bright future for 'The Diamond'! Poirier put his takedown defense on full display against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, demonstrating that his grappling skills are the real deal. Who can say? He could very well blow the roof off with his performance on the mat!