Dustin Poirier Parents Darrell and Jere: Where Is the UFC Star From? Nationality, Childhood, Ethnicity, and More

Dustin Poirier is back in action. The last time the Louisiana fighter fought was against Benoit Saint-Denis, where he knocked out the Frenchman to get back into the winning column following a KO defeat against Justin Gaethje at UFC 291. However, he now has his eyes set on capturing the undisputed gold against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.

By now, it can be safely said that he is a veteran of the sport, and the fans at large know a great lot about him. However, not a lot is disclosed about his personal life, especially information about his parents. So let’s take a closer look at his childhood and ethnicity and find out all about his parents.

All we know about Dustin Poirier’s parents

The Lightweight fighter was born to Jere Folley Chaisson And Darrell Poirer. His mother is French, but his father is an American. As per several reports, her mother is primarily an actress and has acted in several roles, but she is best known for his appearance in ‘Fightville’.

On the contrary, not a lot is known about his father, as he has kept his personal life away from the public eye. However, certain reports suggest that the father of the UFC fighter was a fighter himself. Poirier has hinted that he is a third generation.

According to certain reports, his parents had separated when he was just 5 years old. Regardless, it is safe to say that fighting runs in the family.

Dustin Poirier’s ethnicity and early life

The former Interim lightweight champion was born into this world on January 19th, 1989 in Louisiana, America. As per several reports, he is of Acadian-French descent. However, for the majority part of his life, he has resided in America and is a proud American national.

His childhood was far from normal. During his school days, he would find himself in trouble and be susceptible to disciplinary violations to the point that he ultimately decided to drop out in the ninth grade. Moreover, with time, he found himself in street fights and that is how he was exposed to the world of combat.

Soon enough, he channeled his passion for fighting by transcending into professional fighting and eventually made it to the UFC. Today, he is considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and has been a true testament to the ‘American Dream’.

Now, Porrier has what he calls the

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“last shot” to become a legitimate undisputed UFC lightweight champion. But will he be able to cross the finishing line at UFC 302? Only time will tell. It would be a great end to his story of winning the belt after putting on some of the most jaw-dropping performances over the past few years.

