Dustin Poirier Pens Emotional Note to MMA After Heartbreaking Retirement From the UFC

Dustin Poirier laid down his gloves in front of 18,138 clapping fans inside the Smoothie King Arena after enduring five grueling rounds with Max Holloway in one of the most anticipated trilogy bouts ever. ‘The Diamond’s’ retirement was undoubtedly one of the most emotional moments in the UFC this year. And Poirier himself expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped make his final fight a truly special occasion.

At first, the lightweight legend thanked Dana White and the UFC for making his retirement week unforgettable. Speaking on the Bohnfire podcast, Poirier said, “The UFC made me feel like they appreciated me fighting all these years for them. They went above and beyond with the special package they did during the broadcast.” After receiving an outpouring of love from fans, fighters, and loved ones throughout the week, ‘The Diamond’ took a moment to personally thank the fight game itself.

Dustin Poirier shares a heartfelt message to the fight game following his retirement

Although Poirier has been thanking everyone who supported him throughout his UFC journey, he saved something truly heartfelt for the sport he loves the most. In an emotional Instagram post, he wrote, “Thank you for allowing a kid to chase a dream. Thank you for the lessons. Thank you for the heartbreak. Thank you for a platform to raise others up. When I started I wanted to find out how good of a fighter I can be, and I found out.”

This message was aimed directly at his lifelong dedication to MMA. The very thing that turned him into a legend. Over the past 14 years, Poirier has been part of countless grueling wars inside the cage, facing some of the toughest opponents in the game. Those battles molded him into the man and the icon we know today. It’s been a journey of setbacks and comebacks, and that’s exactly what made it so powerful.

He added, “Fighting is life, Fighting is the truth. I’m forever grateful to have walked this path and the lessons I’ve learned will be with me until my heart stops. I’m not sure what’s next but I’ll do what you taught me, continue to walk confidently into the unknown.” Poirier poured his heart into this message as he paid tribute to the game that made him a legend.

Among the many fighters showing respect, Max Holloway also expressed his gratitude for sharing the cage with Poirier for a third time. But with his professional chapter closed, ‘The Diamond’ already hinted at what lies ahead. In the lead-up to UFC 318, he teased a few of his post-fight plans. So let’s take a closer look at what he has in mind!

Poirier wants to be a desk analyst for ESPN

What role would suit Dustin Poirier after his retirement fight? It’s a question many fans have been curious about. ‘The Diamond’ has already made it clear that he’s interested in pursuing a career as a desk analyst. So, for the Louisiana slugger, that seems like a solid path forward.

At the UFC 318 media day, Poirier said, “When I lay these gloves down Saturday night, I’m gonna be in front of the TV every fight. Hopefully, ESPN brings me back and I can continue to talk about the sport that changed my life and taught me so much.”

For the unversed, Poirier made his broadcasting debut at UFC 287 and has since appeared on multiple shows—UFC 303, UFC 308, and UFC 314. Fans praised him for bringing sharp insights, especially when it came to striking. So, who knows? ‘The Diamond’ might just pop up on the analyst desk for the next pay-per-view.

With that being said, what do you think about Dustin Poirier finally calling it a career? Do you believe he’ll actually stay retired, or could he return before the UFC’s White House card? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!