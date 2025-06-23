Dustin Poirier Predicts His Fate Against Hollywood Icon Chuck Norris

Dustin Poirier has faced some of the toughest guys on the globe, from Conor McGregor to Justin Gaethje, but now, a new rival has emerged. So, who is this mystery fighter? Well, it’s one with decades of martial arts experience and a legendary reputation for roundhouse-kicking planets into orbit. That’s right, fans want to know what happens if Dustin Poirier fights Chuck Norris.

And instead of avoiding the intriguing question, ‘The Diamond’ responded with the perfect deadpan humor. In typical Poirier fashion, he did not claim superiority or bow down; he left just enough room for legend. “Depends if there is a title on the line or not,” he wrote when asked who would win between him and the legendary Chuck Norris. That is a draw in fight terminology until gold is involved.

But how did it all begin? Well, this all started when Poirier shared a screenshot showing that Chuck Norris had followed him on Instagram. With it came the caption that kicked off the fun: “Game over, I win.” The real kicker? When a fan asked if he followed Norris back, Poirier said without hesitation, “Of course I did bro, I don’t want to go missing.”

For those aware of “Chuck Norris Facts,” that is about as respectful and self-preserving as it gets. And in case anyone forgot, those Chuck Norris “facts” aren’t your typical memes. They’re odes to a man known for sleeping with a ‘pillow under his gun,’ bench pressing mountains, and winning staring contests with the sun.

Whether it’s fact or fiction, it’s all part of the joke—the lore—which ‘The Diamond’ fully embraced. Like a man who understands that you can’t just trade blows with a myth and then walk away.

With his final UFC fight looming—a trilogy against Max Holloway at UFC 318—Poirier’s storied career may be coming to a close. But before that chapter ends, he has added one more wild opponent to his fantasy resume. What if the belt is on the line?

In Dustin Poirier’s world, this changes everything. However, it is worth noting that while he would avoid a fight with Chuck Norris. He had a somewhat similar mindset before booking a fight with Max Holloway, as ‘The Diamond’ has revealed that ‘Blessed’ was not his first choice.

Dustin Poirier had an alternative route in mind for his UFC retirement fight

While a trilogy fight with Max Holloway appears to be a fitting departure, it was not the original plan for Poirier. In fact, when the UFC called for names, ‘The Diamond’ had someone different in mind. He was looking for retribution, not legacy—specifically, a third battle with Justin Gaethje.

It made more sense to him: personal history, a title loss to avenge, and a thrilling finish to settle. However, the UFC had other ideas. They were set on Holloway, and ‘The Diamond’ didn’t push back. After all, the Hawaiian had just won the BMF belt in stunning fashion, flattening Gaethje in the final seconds of their April fight.

The title was eye-catching, the narrative was compelling, and Poirier thought the symmetry of debut and retirement with the same man was “kinda cool.” Still, it’s difficult to deny that this wasn’t a grudge match but rather a respectable exit. Nonetheless, there are plenty of stakes.

It may not be the Gaethje rubber match, but it is a legacy battle, and Poirier’s tone reflects that. He requested “legends only,” and he received one. Holloway is a former champion, a fan favorite, and someone ‘The Diamond’ has previously defeated twice—but not without work. This final dance won’t just close a chapter; it might rewrite the last few pages.