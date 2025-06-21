Dustin Poirier Responds to “Wide Physique” Allegation Before UFC 318 Fight With Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier is all set to hang up the UFC gloves that delivered over a decade of unforgettable wars. ‘The Diamond’ will get the chance to say goodbye on his own terms, fighting one last time in front of a roaring home crowd in New Orleans, Louisiana. But before that final walk at UFC 318 next month, he’s leaving no stone unturned in his preparation. He just revealed his current physique—and it might just surprise every UFC fan.

Poirier himself has admitted he’s never been one of the biggest lightweights on the roster. Still, he went toe-to-toe with Islam Makhachev in his last outing—a guy known for cutting a serious amount of weight before stepping into the Octagon. This time around, the Louisiana slugger seems to be on a different kind of grind. He’s been hitting the weights, packing in the protein, and even jokingly pleaded guilty to rocking a wide body and a tank-like physique.

Dustin Poirier reveals tank physique ahead of Max Holloway fight

‘The Diamond’ has always been one of the more active fighters on X, often giving fans a glimpse into his mindset and training. Recently, he shared an inside look at his grappling work at American Top Team—subtly letting the world know that, retirement fight or not, he’s not cutting any corners for UFC 318. And now, he’s taken it a step further by unveiling a shredded, fight-ready physique—one that just might be built for another generational scrap with Max Holloway.

Popular MMA Twitter account MMA Orbit recently posted a photo of Dustin Poirier rocking a six-pack and a freshly shaved head, captioning it, “Dustin Poirier looks to be in great shape one month out from his #UFC318 retirement fight against Max Holloway.” But what caught fans’ attention was a playful response to the post. One fan joked, “He is never beating the wide body allegations,” and Poirier, always down for a laugh, fired back with a simple reply: “Guilty as charged.” To another post about the same, he responded, “Gotta have room to store all of this heart.”

Calling this Poirier’s best look ever might not be a stretch. He’s been through countless camps over the years, but with this kind of physique, he could easily still be a menace in the lightweight division. On the other side, Max Holloway isn’t slacking either. He’s been dropping sneak peeks of his own training sessions ahead of the ultimate showdown—and he’s looking sharp, sporting a solid amount of muscle.

With both fighters dialed in, this trilogy screams fireworks. But seeing Poirier in peak shape at 36 makes you wonder—does he really only have one fight left? He looks like he’s got more wars in him. The real question is motivation, not ability. And according to his coach, that’s exactly what’s holding him back from continuing beyond UFC 318.

Poirier’s Coach, Mike Brow,n says only an ‘Enticing’ offer could bring him back

Dustin Poirier has already ruled out a return to the cage, knowing he’s had multiple title shots and may not want to climb that ladder again. That’s why the UFC is giving him a proper send-off. Still, for a competitor like ‘The Diamond,’ retirement can be temporary. His coach, Mike Brown, agrees—but says it’d take something truly special to bring him back.

Brown stated in an interview with MMA Fighting, “I think so. You never say never, but he’s done well for himself, he’s made a boatload of money. He doesn’t need to fight. It would have to be something pretty enticing. That could always happen, but I think he’s content with his accomplishments, the money he’s made and what he’s done. So I think it is.”

If the former interim lightweight champ ever chooses to explore exhibition fights outside the Octagon, he’d instantly become one of the biggest names on the market. Fighters like Mike Perry, Darren Till, and even Nate Diaz would likely jump at the chance to face him in a Misfits boxing match—or maybe even a bare-knuckle showdown, which could be a wild fit for his brawling style.

That being said, Dustin Poirier could also take up a new chapter as an analyst, possibly landing a desk job with the UFC—something he’s already hinted at a few times. But before all that, here’s the real question: can ‘The Diamond’ grab one last piece of gold before riding off into the sunset at UFC 318? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.