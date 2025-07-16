Dustin Poirier Reveals Dana White’s Role in Retirement at Media Day Amid Lil Wayne UFC 318 Nod

Dustin Poirier‘s final fight week is underway, as we’re slowly approaching the end of a legendary career that spanned more than a decade. But with a retirement fight on the horizon, ‘The Diamond’ had to fulfil a lot of duties, which he took issue with, placing the blame on Dana White and Co. However, on the bright side, the UFC appeared to fulfil that one wish that Poirier has talked about recently.

Well, there is a lot of anticipation surrounding UFC 318, especially since it’s Dustin Poirier’s last fight. As such, ‘The Diamond’ had to attend to several media obligations, which left him little time to spend with his family. Poirier claimed that he spent less than half a week at his house before making the trip to the Louisiana capital of New Orleans.

“With all the stuff these guys [Dana White & Co.] stack on my itinerary, which is ridiculous and way too much, I couldn’t drive back and forth like that multiple times,” said Dustin Poirier during the recent UFC 318 media day. “I flew in from South Florida to Lafayette. Me and the team stayed at my house for two or three days, trained at my gym, and then drove down here yesterday.”

It was then that he shared the good news. Dustin Poirier wanted to have Lil Wayne, the famous rapper who, much like the UFC star, also hails from Louisiana, walk out with him for the fight against Max Holloway. And voila, Dana White granted that wish. But at the same time, Poirier will still keep the James Brown walkout song and mix that with Wayne’s song to set up an epic final career fight.

“It will be a little bit of James Brown, a little bit of [Lil] Wayne. Yeah, Wayne’s walking out with me,” Dustin Poirier added. “I’m gonna have to [keep James Brown]. I’ve paid the cost to be the boss. On my last one, I can’t switch it up like that… I need to hear that. I need to feel that vibe before I fight someone.”

Well, Dustin Poirier is looking to make his retirement decision count, and it seems like he’s got what he wanted, or has he yet? Well, ‘The Diamond’ may have the Lil Wayne walkout, which has already made his final fight special. But the legend is looking to make the fight even more special with a win over Max Holloway.

Dustin Poirier is planning to bid farewell by ‘retiring’ the BMF title

The BMF title may not be your regular UFC championship strap, but it has made for some exciting fights. Dustin Poirier got his chance to fight for the title once before at UFC 291, but he lost to Justin Gaethje. This time, he has another chance, and Poirier is planning to make full use of this opportunity. While Max Holloway is planning to ruin his retirement, the former interim lightweight champion also has plans to win ‘Blessed’s belt and remove the BMF title from the entire UFC scene.

“I knew I was gonna try to be the best I could be. I didn’t know what it was gonna be, but I’m very proud of everything I’ve accomplished in the sport,” Dustin Poirier stated in a recent interview. “My plan is to retire the BMF forever, so walk into retirement being the baddest motherf—er ever. What they do with it, I don’t know, but I’ll be the BMF forever.”

Well, the packed schedule ahead of his last fight may have annoyed Dustin Poirier, but he’s also getting what he asked for. It’ll be interesting to see how things pan out for the lightweight legend at UFC 318. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.