Dustin Poirier Reveals Louisiana’s Post-Super Bowl LIX Push to Host UFC 318 Amid Max Holloway Confession

“My goal is to get an event here in Louisiana. Maybe New Orleans… that’s my goal…. I asked for Justin Gaethje,” said UFC star Dustin Poirier, who publicly voiced his wish last year to compete in what he’s calling his “last dance.” ‘The Diamond’ made it known that he personally asked Dana White & Co. to let him close out his career where it all began 17 years ago. His wish? To “finish in front of my Louisiana friends and family,” Poirier confirmed.

As part of his heartfelt request, Dustin Poirier also unveiled his personal “Legends Only” shortlist—topping the list was Justin Gaethje, his ideal opponent. In a show of respect for the Louisiana native’s legacy, UFC matchmakers granted his wish by bringing the promotion back to Louisiana for the first time since 2015. Now, UFC returns to the state for its sixth visit with UFC 318, set to take place this weekend. Still, Poirier’s desire to complete a trilogy with Gaethje remains strong.

Dustin Poirier gives rare insight into UFC 318 journey while still chasing Justin Gaethje trilogy

Last year, Dustin Poirier ignited a firestorm of excitement among fans with a mysterious social media post that simply stated “trilogy.” This single word instantly fueled speculation about a long-anticipated rubber match with Justin Gaethje, considering their tied record of 1-1. However, the UFC matchmakers chose a different path.Now, at UFC 318, ‘The Diamond’ will headline the event against reigning BMF Champion Max Holloway in a blockbuster trilogy bout.

With two victories already over Holloway, Dustin Poirier now aims to seal a dominant 3-0 sweep. At first, the Louisiana native doubted that Dana White & Co. would actually build an event around him. But during a recent appearance on The Danza Project, he described how surreal the moment feels, calling it a “full circle moment” and simply “crazy.” Earlier this year, Louisiana successfully hosted Super Bowl LIX, which played a crucial role in showcasing the state’s ability to handle major sporting events.

Dustin Poirier credited that momentum for helping bring UFC 318 to life, “So to get the state of Louisiana on board — after we just hosted the Super Bowl — there were a lot of moving parts with New Orleans and Louisiana to do the things the UFC needed them to do, and for the UFC to do the things Louisiana needed them to do, to make everybody happy and to make this work.”

But things didn’t fall into place as Poirier had envisioned. Dana White and his team had already set their schedule, and Justin Gaethje—who was their top pick—had fought and emerged victorious at UFC 313 back in March. ‘The Highlight’ is set to chase a title shot soon, making a trilogy with ‘The Diamond’ seem unlikely.

Adding to that, Justin Gaethje had already dismissed the idea in his post-fight interview, firmly shutting the door on a third meeting while recalling the sheer chaos and violence of their previous encounters.

Dustin Poirier reflects on legacy and how he wants to be remembered after “uno más”

Dustin Poirier may have never captured the undisputed UFC title, but as an interim champion, his résumé still ranks among the most impressive in lightweight history—arguably even stronger than those of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Now, as he nears the end of his remarkable 17-year MMA journey, everything is coming full circle in his hometown.

While the UFC built UFC 318 entirely around him, ‘The Diamond’ chose not to make a spectacle of it. He hasn’t even publicly acknowledged that rap icon Lil Wayne will walk him to the Octagon. Even UFC President Dana White has admitted that this farewell is all about Dustin Poirier and everything he’s earned. With just two days left before his final walk, Poirier still has one last goal to capture the Baddest Motherf–ker title from Max Holloway.

Securing that belt would be the perfect final piece to his legacy. Speaking at UFC 318 media day, Dustin Poirier reflected on what’s fueling him one last time, “Going out with that belt in Louisiana, not getting on a flight Sunday morning, driving home in a state where I was raised and reside is a storybook ending. If I can get my hand raised Saturday night, walk out of there with the ‘BMF’ belt, I’m the baddest motherf*cker forever.”

With just two days to go before the walkout of his career, where do you rank Dustin Poirier among the modern MMA greats? Does his name belong among the sport’s all-time legends? Share your thoughts below.