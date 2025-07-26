Dustin Poirier Shares Family Photo as Wife Jolie Sparks Pregnancy Buzz

After decades of blood, sweat, tears, and unforgettable wars in the Octagon, Dustin Poirier finally hung up his gloves at UFC 318, dancing one last time with Max Holloway. Though the result didn’t go his way, The Diamond cemented his legacy as a warrior who dared to challenge the reign of titans like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. Now stepping away from the grind, Poirier is embracing family life, and it looks like Jolie Poirier just gave fans an unexpected sneak peek.

Recently, Dustin Poirier shared a photo from his vacation on Instagram with his daughter, Parker Noelle Poirier, and his wife, Jolie Poirier. At first glance, the photo appeared normal, until one takes notice of Jolie Poirier’s belly. What’s special about it? It looks like ‘The Diamond’ might be ready to become a father again, as the couple seems to be teasing a pregnancy.

Well, the family is expecting a baby boy this December. Back in April, Jolie Poirier revealed that she was pregnant when she uploaded a cryptic photo with a caption that read, “Fight news wasn’t the only secret we were keeping from you… WE’RE HAVING A BABY! Sweet P will be a BIG SISTER FINALLY.”

They even had a gender reveal party where they announced it’s a boy. It appears that the legacy of ‘The Diamond’ will continue to live on, and Dustin Poirier must be pleased about it. Well, it’s not only the Poirier family who are celebrating, as the MMA community expressed joy for them.

Dustin Poirier and his family receive love as they showcase their pregnancy

With a career spanning 15 years, Dustin Poirier became one of the biggest stars the promotion has ever produced. However, despite his fame, Poirier has always been a family man, a devoted father and husband. For him, nothing matters if it doesn’t involve his family. Well, the pregnancy was expected, but a fan appeared to be shocked by it, “Wow?!?! Did everyone else know she was pregnant???? Congrats!!!!”

Dustin Poirier wanted to retire from the sport with the BMF belt wrapped around his waist, but Max Holloway had other plans. Well, he might not have won the BMF, but he did win the ‘Best Dad Ever’ belt made by his daughter. One fan wrote, “Undisputed BDE champ.” Furthermore, another fan expressed his excitement with, “Mini 💎 incoming >>>”

Although Dustin Poirier has never captured the undisputed 155-pound title, he has always been considered the people’s champ. Despite not holding the gold, as per a fan, ‘The Diamond, “Bro won at life.” Moreover, another fan expressed that the ending Poirier received is much more desirable than holding the UFC gold, “The real good ending champ.” Last but not least, a fan added, “Already pregnant, The diamond didn’t waste any time.”

With his career now in the rearview mirror, Dustin Poirier is looking to spend more time with his family. However, he has expressed interest in joining the UFC broadcasting team. Will we see Dustin Poirier working the analyst desk at future events? We’ll just have to wait and find out.