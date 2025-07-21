Dustin Poirier Snubbed of Prestigious UFC Record & $50,000 Despite Love-Filled Retirement Fight

Dustin Poirier finally hung up his gloves in front of his home crowd at UFC 318. The Smoothie King Center erupted with applause after witnessing a wild five-round war between two of the sport’s most legendary fighters. However, with Max Holloway playing the role of “spoiler,” by defending the BMF belt for the first time. But their showdown ended up slipping past a crucial milestone in Poirier’s career.

‘The Diamond’ delivered one of the most unforgettable send-offs—not just during the event, but throughout the entire weekend. They gathered to honor a decade of battle, with comrades, family, and loved ones sharing stories of the remarkable journey he forged. Poirier expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Dana White and the UFC for ensuring his retirement was a memorable occasion.

Poirier at the Bohfire podcast stated, “Probably what sticks to me the most is the love from the company. Like, the UFC made me feel like they appreciated me fighting all these years for them. They went above and beyond with the special package they did during the broadcast. The retirement video at the end it felt special.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although ‘The Diamond’ was in high spirits for his special retirement fight, he couldn’t hide a bit of regret over Dana White not giving him the Fight of the Night bonus. He’s currently tied with Edson Barboza at an impressive 10 Fight of the Night honors, and one more would’ve made him the first fighter in UFC history to claim that record! And also another 50k that he could’ve used.

AD

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 236- Holloway vs Poirier , Apr 13, 2019 Atlanta, GA, USA Editors Note: Graphic Content Max Holloway red gloves fights Dustin Poirier blue gloves during UFC 236 at State Farm Arena. Poirier won by unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports, 14.04.2019 00:55:19, 12531765, State Farm Arena, Dustin Poirier, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxDavidxMercerx 12531765

Poirier added, “That would’ve been great to have the number one spot for the most Fight of the Nights. ’Cause that’s a tough one to get. A lot of these longevity stats, people are going to reach them. But having the most Fight of the Night stats is a special one. And 50k doesn’t hurt.”

The UFC Fight of the Night went to the grueling three-round war between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen’s grudge match. However, ‘The Diamond’s trilogy scrap with Max Holloway—where they threw over 300 strikes combined. It was right up there to actually claim that prize. It was filled with back-and-forth moments, which Poirier later provided a deeper look into. So, let’s find out about that.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dustin Poirier provides a detailed outlook of his UFC 318 fight with Max Holloway

Max Holloway finally had the last laugh in the trilogy, defeating Dustin Poirier via unanimous decision with scores of 48–47, 49–46, and 49–46. He dropped Poirier hard in the first round, but ‘The Diamond’ bounced back strong in the second. Giving fans a few vintage moments from the now-retired legend. However, it seems the Louisiana slugger wasn’t entirely sure about the outcome when Bruce Buffer announced the decision.

Poirier later reviewed the fight and acknowledged that the ‘Blessed Express’ was landing the cleaner shots and had more dominant moments throughout. Recognizing this, ‘The Diamond’ shared insights during his appearance on the Bohn Fire podcast.He said, “Like, what you’re feeling and going through in there and then what you see as a whole from an outside view are two different things.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He added, “I can see him winning rounds, throwing more volume, landing body shots, pulling away in rounds. So, what I watched was different than what I felt.” And that’s often the case, watching a fight later reveals so many details you miss while you’re caught up in the chaos inside the cage.

With that being said, Dustin Poirier has officially stepped away. Unless something truly special entices him, as his coach hinted. Could there be one last twist in the tale? Maybe even a surprise appearance at the rumored UFC White House card? Comment your thoughts below.