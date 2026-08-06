Dustin Poirier Takes a Page Out of Conor McGregor’s Book as UFC Legend Opens Up on Struggles Before Arrest

Dustin Poirier has finally begun making public appearances again following his infamous arrest at Atlanta Airport in late June. Although it may take time for ‘The Diamond’ to put the controversy completely behind him, it is encouraging to see him getting back to what he does best. According to Poirier, reading books played a significant role in his healing process.

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On the Deep Waters podcast, Poirier revealed that he has been reading American author Mel Robbins’ self-help book, The High 5 Habit: Take Control of Your Life with One Simple Habit, which he credits with helping him get his life back on track.

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“I’ve been reading a lot more, man,” Poirier said. “This last month, I’ve been reading a lot. I’m reading a Mel Robbins book. The High 5 Habit or something. I’m halfway through this book.”

The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins (2021) is a self-help book that encourages readers to adopt a simple five-second daily habit designed to build confidence, improve self-worth, and develop healthier routines. It is also a New York Times and international bestseller.

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Dustin Poirier seems to be working to rebuild his daily habits based on the book’s content after police arrested him for public drunkenness and a misdemeanor at Atlanta Airport on Father’s Day; he revealed the circumstances behind the incident later, during an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

‘The Diamond’ disclosed that his occasional alcohol consumption had gradually turned into a routine habit, ultimately contributing to his infamous arrest. However, Poirier also opened up about his troubled relationship with his alcoholic father, explaining that his father’s absence from his life played a significant role in his excessive drinking.

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Now, Poirier is not the only UFC star to credit self-improvement books for changing his mindset. Ahead of his 2017 boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor revealed that Rhonda Byrne’s The Secret, which was introduced to him by his sister Erin, had a profound impact on his outlook. In that sense, Poirier has followed a similar path to his longtime rival.

They are not the only UFC superstars to embrace reading. Former two-division champion Ilia Topuria also revealed on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that he regularly reads self-improvement books and biographies of highly successful people to strengthen his mentality inside the cage.

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While McGregor and Topuria sought help from books for their success inside the cage, Poirier is doing it to turn his life around outside of it.