Dustin Poirier Walkaround Weight: How Much Will “The Diamond” Cut During UFC 318 Fight Camp?

On July 20th, Dustin Poirier, one of the toughest combat athletes, will step inside the octagon for the last time. And he would love to bid farewell with a straight third victory over Max Holloway, creating an unforgettable moment for his Louisiana hometown fans.

For over ten years, ‘The Diamond’ has fought fiercely in the lightweight division, carving out his legacy as one of the all-time greats. Interestingly, not many are aware that the 36-year-old initially stepped into the ring in the featherweight division. After four years in the 145 division, he decided to make the leap due to increasingly tough weight cuts. This brings up an important question. What’s the typical weight cut for Dustin Poirier ahead of a fight?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Dustin Poirier’s walk-around weight?

The Louisiana native’s weight cut has been a constant topic of discussion among the enthusiasts due to his size. Standing at 5’9, Poirier has a bulky upper body and thick legs. A perfect frame for his explosive and power-based fighting style, but it makes him appear larger than his opponents. Though ‘The Diamond’ clearly refines his frame to reach 155, it isn’t as intense as many believe.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLF | Take Life Further (@tlfapparel) Expand Post

A few years ago, Dustin Poirier himself disclosed that he walks around at 175-180lbs(79 to 82kgs) and around 170 when he is in shape. Fans have repeatedly questioned the Louisiana native’s walk-around weight, often speculating he hits 190 pounds. Yet, time and again, he’s provided evidence showing he stays under the 180-pound mark. “I walk around 180 -182. When im in shape mid low 170s lad,” he replied, addressing yet another wave of fan doubt about his weight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although it may not be the biggest deal, dropping from 180 can definitely be a tough challenge. Dustin Poirier’s transition from featherweight was a logical step forward. Despite proving himself as a legitimate lightweight, he chose not to move up, even though it provided him with some added leverage during training camp.

How Much Weight Does Dustin Poirier Cut for Fights?

If ‘The Diamond’ is to be believed, he needs to shed around 20 to 25 pounds, or 9 to 10 kgs, to hit the mark for a lightweight bout. Most of this weight is shed during a training camp that lasts 6-8 weeks, with the last 10-12 pounds typically coming off in the final week, often through water depletion and a strict diet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dustin Poirier is set to face Max Holloway in his final fight at UFC 318, and he will be cutting to a weight similar to what he’s used to. As he gets older, cutting weight is likely becoming increasingly challenging with each passing year. Severe dehydration and a calorie deficit can seriously impact energy levels and strength. As a veteran of the lightweight division, he has honed his cutting routine over the years, ensuring he remains competitive while maintaining peak performance.

So, after almost a decade of struggle, the Louisiana icon is ready to wave the lightweight flag for the last time. However, with the motivation and stakes higher than ever, the rigorous weight cut might be easier this time.