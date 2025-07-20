Dustin Poirier’s Father Gets Emotional as Theo Von Makes Heartwarming Confession on UFC 318 Retirement

Dustin Poirier’s unforgettable journey came full circle at UFC 318, ending where it all began. The pay-per-view card served as the final chapter in the career of the beloved UFC lightweight, and though the outcome wasn’t what he hoped for, the night was nothing short of monumental. In a cruel twist of fate, Poirier couldn’t escape the curse. In his retirement bout, he stepped into the Octagon one last time, only to be edged out in a grueling five-round war by longtime rival Max Holloway.

With the win, Max Holloway flipped their rivalry in his favor, settling a score years in the making. Coming in as the reigning BMF champion, Holloway was down 1-2 in their head-to-head history. But when it mattered most, he delivered — spoiling Dustin Poirier’s farewell in front of his home crowd and adding a bitter twist to what was meant to be a hero’s exit. Still, the result paled in comparison to the emotion that followed.

Theo Von honors Dustin Poirier through his father

When Poirier removed his gloves and left them in the center of the Octagon at the Smoothie King Center, tears welled up — not just in his eyes, but in the eyes of thousands watching. Fans across the arena felt the wave of emotion. Familiar faces cage-side showed it too. Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan and comedian-podcaster Theo Von, a diehard UFC fan and close friend of Dustin Poirier, openly displayed their emotions.

The broadcast cameras captured a touching moment as Theo Von embraced Dustin’s father, Darrell Poirier, after the fight. As they hugged, Von looked him in the eyes and said, “Thank you for a beautiful time with your son. We love him.”

For Theo Von, a proud Louisiana native, UFC 318 wasn’t just another night of fights — it was personal. Born and raised in Covington, Von has long been a vocal supporter of the UFC. But when it comes to Dustin Poirier, his admiration cuts much deeper than fandom.

Earlier in the week, Von had already touched Dustin Poirier’s heart with a handwritten “thank you” letter that reportedly moved the fighter to tears. In it, Theo Von called Dustin a “hero” — not just to him, but to the entire state of Louisiana. He reflected on The Diamond’s legendary run through the lightweight ranks, celebrating his iconic victories over Max Holloway, Dan Hooker, and Benoît Saint-Denis. The message struck deep, reportedly bringing Poirier to tears.

Theo Von explains his early arrivals at UFC fights

Theo Von has carved out a reputation as one of those true “sicko” fans — the kind who show up to UFC events long before the main card even gets underway. It’s not uncommon to spot him alone in the stands during the early prelims, fully locked in, while most fans are still outside grabbing drinks or finding their seats.

That was exactly the case at UFC 317 — where once again, fans noticed Theo Von sitting quietly among empty rows, soaking in every second of the action. His habit of arriving early has turned him into a cult favorite among hardcore UFC loyalists, who appreciate that his passion isn’t performative — it’s real, raw, and hilariously genuine.

As Theo Von once joked, his obsession with fighting started early — rooted in chaotic childhood memories. On the Full Send Podcast, he explained, “Oh yeah. Well, it’s the greatest fighters in the world. When else do you get to see a great fight, dude? When I was growing up, you had to wait around your s—– apartment complex until somebody f—— cheated on somebody. And then the men or women would come out there and fight, but it wasn’t sanctioned, and it was like f—— 30 seconds.”

Fast forward to today, and the UFC delivers far more polished — but just as wild — action, especially on the early cards. From the prelims to the early prelims, these bouts have become a proving ground for future stars and a goldmine for violent finishes. So, what about you? Which recent prelim or early prelim fight had you on the edge of your seat?