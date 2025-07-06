Dustin Poirier’s Lil Wayne Wish Gains Traction as UFC 318 Star Makes Walkout Demand

We are nearing the end of UFC lightweight veteran Dustin Poirier‘s journey in the promotion with his “last dance” at UFC 318. As ‘The Diamond’ prepares to take on BMF champion Max Holloway, he has expressed his wish for a special walkout. And how do you make it special? Well, the former interim champion wants Dana White to let him walk out with renowned rapper and hip-hop star Lil Wayne.

As we all know, Dustin Poirier has used James Brown‘s music to walk out to the Octagon in his recent fights. But he wants to add an extra layer of excitement for the fans in his last fight with the addition of Lil Wayne. “If Lil Wayne wants to walk me out in New Orleans, I’ll walk out to Lil Wayne in my last fight and switch it up from James Brown,” Poirier told Ariel Helwani. Meanwhile, ‘The Diamond’ isn’t the only one that has a walkout request.

Dustin Poirier’s former rival and a fighter who handed him a loss, Michael Johnson, also has a rapper’s name in mind to walk him out to the Octagon. He wants Dana White to approve of his request and let gold-certified rapper Boosie Badazz walk him out at UFC 318 as he gears up to take on Daniel Zellhuber to kick off the main card on July 19.

“So if [Dustin Poirier] gets [Lil Wayne] to walk him out, [Boosie Badazz], you busy July 19th for [UFC] 318? Let’s SET my walk out OFF! Dana White,” Michael Johnson wrote on X. Well, Dana White doesn’t look like he has come across this message from Johnson, but Dustin Poirier has. And guess what? ‘The Diamond’ believes Boosie Badazz would be a wonderful addition to the UFC 318 PPV, given that he’s from Louisiana as well. “Louisiana legends,” Poirier commented on Johnson’s post.

Well, asking for a rapper to walk out with isn’t unheard of in the UFC. Many fighters before Dustin Poirier have walked out with famous rappers to their fights. And guess what? Poirier has picked Lil Wayne because it will be a full-circle moment at UFC 318 since he started out with one of the famous rapper’s songs. Let’s take a look.

Dustin Poirier walked out to a Lil Wayne song on his UFC debut

Dustin Poirier is a Louisiana man through and through. When he made his first walkout in the UFC on his debut match, he came out to Lil Wayne’s song ‘Drop the World’, who’s also from Louisiana. That was a victorious night out for ‘The Diamond’, who’d earn a unanimous decision win over Josh Grispi. So, just like fighting Max Holloway in his last fight will be a full-circle moment, Poirier wants that to happen with Lil Wayne as well. And guess what? He wants to walk out with him to the same song as he did in his debut fight.

“If he [Lil Wayne] does ‘Drop the World,’ I’ll come out to it,” Dustin Poirier added during his recent conversation with Ariel Helwani. Well, Dana White has not yet made any comments on ‘The Diamond’s request for his final UFC fight. But we’re still a few days away and yet to enter fight week for UFC 318, so there could be a chance that the CEO fulfils the lightweight veteran’s ask.

However, when it comes to Michael Johnson, he may not be as lucky as Dustin Poirier since he’s not really a main event player in the UFC. That does not take away the fact that ‘The Diamond’ is pushing for Dana White to let Johnson have his moment as well. What do you think? Should Lil Wayne and Boosie Badazz walk these fighters out at UFC 318? Drop your comments below.