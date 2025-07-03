Dustin Poirier’s Wife Dragged In as Conor McGregor’s Dark Impact Surfaces Ahead of UFC 318

Conor McGregor has always been a master of trash talk, but what began as theatrical hype ahead of his UFC 229 bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov eventually took a far darker turn. Following his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, the Irishman’s verbal jabs escalated dramatically, setting the tone for a tense and bitter trilogy at UFC 264. In the buildup to their third fight, McGregor crossed several lines—most notably by dragging Poirier’s wife, Jolie, into the feud.

He even tweeted that Jolie had slid into his DMs “privately” on Instagram, stirring the pot. The heat turned up at the pre-fight press conference, where Conor McGregor let loose a storm of insults directed squarely at Dustin Poirier. But ‘The Notorious’s evening in the ring went south in a hurry. In the final moments of Round 1, he faced a devastating broken shin, while ‘The Diamond’ held his ground—settling the score and taking a 2-1 lead in their legendary rivalry.

Even with a shattered leg, Conor McGregor couldn’t resist one last dig, calling Dustin Poirier’s wife a “little h-e” while seated against the cage. But by then, ‘The Diamond’ knew he’d gotten the better of him—not just physically, but mentally. He exited the Octagon that night with a knowing, satisfied smile. Though years have passed since that final clash, the animosity between McGregor and Poirier remains etched in MMA history — especially now, as the American standout heads into his final Octagon appearance at UFC 318.

In a recent interview with Megan Olivi, Poirier reflected on how his trilogy with Conor McGregor shaped him—both as a fighter and as a person. “The talking and all that stuff didn’t get under my skin and get in my head like it did the first time. You know, the first time I fought him, everything he said—I would go to sleep thinking about. And the next two fights, it was just noise at that point. You know, I’d fought everybody at that point. And I knew all that mattered was when the bell rings,” explained Dustin Poirier.

With all the dust settled, Dustin Poirier is gearing up to wrap up another trilogy — this time going toe-to-toe with Max Holloway on July 19 — looking to secure a flawless 3-0 finish. The much-awaited showdown is on the docket for New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, where Holloway will put his BMF title on the line.

Even though ‘The Diamond’ hasn’t snagged the undisputed championship, that coveted BMF belt packs a punch — holding significant value for fans and likely tugging at the heartstrings of the Louisiana star as he gears up for his last showdown.

Dustin Poirier weighs in on Conor McGregor’s long-awaited comeback

Now, fans appear to have run out of patience waiting for Conor McGregor. The UFC superstar last fought nearly four years ago, back in 2021, when he faced Dustin Poirier in their high-stakes trilogy bout. Last year, at UFC 303, a comeback appeared possible; however, the Irishman’s broken pinky toe removed him from the fight against Michael Chandler.

That injury, however, was just the beginning of his troubles. Later that year, the controversial Nikita hand judgement sparked massive backlash, leading major sponsors and high-profile brands to distance themselves from Conor McGregor. In the wake of that fallout, the UFC was once again left with no choice but to postpone his long-awaited return.

Now, instead of lacing up the gloves, the Irishman has turned his attention toward politics — boldly announcing his intentions to take over Ireland by entering the upcoming national elections. With the cage growing colder by the day, even Dustin Poirier doubts whether Conor McGregor will ever return. Speaking on the ‘Outta Pocket with RGIII’ podcast, Poirier said,

“I fought him again it would just be for the money, It felt so nice – I whipped him twice. It would be just for the money and the money would be incredible. I don’t know if he’s ever going to come back. “I was his last two fights. That was years ago, and he still hasn’t fought. I just think he’s one of those guys who is addicted to the limelight. He just wants to be in the mix and in social media. Maybe he does come back, but I just think that he has an addiction to the light.”

At present, Conor McGregor still has two fights remaining on his UFC contract. However, Dana White and the promotion appear to have moved on from the matchup, having found their next star in Ilia Topuria.