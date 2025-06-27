Dwayne Johnson Admits 8-Second Loss as Tom Aspinall Punchline Pulls Jon Jones Into UFC Fans’ Crossfire

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson knows how to steal a show, but even he admitted there are limits to his combat fantasy. While speaking on stage at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony during International Fight Week, Johnson imagined what it would be like to walk into the Octagon to his iconic entrance music. The crowd roared. But what followed? A punchline that brought the house down and put Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones right back in the spotlight.

‘The Rock’ confessed, “I love the sport of MMA, as you guys know and the respect I have. Coming out here, I hear my theme song, I’m like, ‘Sh—, what if… imagine if I was an MMA fighter like UFC heavyweight coming out to my music, my theme song, right. That’s cool, man. Well, I don’t know about that, give it a shot. Head line will read, ‘Tom Aspinall knocks out The Rock in 8 seconds’”

It was classic Johnson, showcasing the mix of humbleness and hilarity that allowed him to become a star in the WWE and carry the same momentum to his Hollywood career. But in that single joke, he did more than poke fun at himself. He shined a light on the monster that is Tom Aspinall and the growing frustration over the one fight fans never got.

For context, Aspinall is now the undisputed heavyweight champion. But the title didn’t come from a clash with Jones; it came from waiting. ‘Bones’, considered by many to be the greatest fighter in UFC history, officially retired recently. Yet, his exit left a bitter taste for many fans who had hoped for a passing-of-the-torch war between the old guard and the new.

As such, Johnson’s joke brought Aspinall’s dominance front and center. After all, despite never having faced Jon Jones, the British star has cemented his place atop the heavyweight mountain with a stunning 75% KO/TKO rate in the UFC, with his only loss in the promotion coming via a knee injury he sustained in his 2022 clash against Curtis Blaydes. And with ‘The Rock’s latest jab? The fans took aim at Jon Jones as we take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Dwayne Johnson’s joke about Tom Aspinall leads to fans targeting Jon Jones

One fan wrote, “Why couldn’t Jon Jones admit this?” The Rock’s light-hearted honesty sparked a wave of comparisons to Jon Jones, who never gave Aspinall the showdown many hoped for. In fact, in a recent conversation on ‘The Diary of a CEO’ podcast, the newly crowned undisputed heavyweight champion confessed, “Speaking as just a fighter here, for me personally, I don’t know if my ego could take it having not done it.”

Another fan commented. “Jon Jones feels the same way…” This one drips with sarcasm. The idea? Maybe Jones also feared an eight-second knockout; he just never said it out loud. With Johnson joking about losing, fans couldn’t help but read between the lines and see a subtle jab at the retired GOAT. What do you think?

One fan chimed in with, “At least he’s honest.” In a sport full of bravado and smoke screens, Dwayne Johnson’s joke stood out for its self-awareness. And let’s not forget, Johnson almost chased that dream himself!

In his conversation with Joe Rogan during the JRE episode no. 2063, ‘The Rock’ shared, “I start talking to Ken Shamrock, I start talking with Mark Kerr, ‘tell me about PRIDE.’ I have this idea in my head ‘maybe I should train in MMA, go to PRIDE, and make real money, and I don’t have to smile.’” Ultimately, professional wrestling won, and fans got The Rock, not “The Smash.” But with his nod to Aspinall’s power and the unfinished business of the heavyweight division still lingering, Johnson’s words hit deeper than expected.

Another fan joked, “Need The Rock vs Brock Lesnar in a UFC fight.” While totally unserious, the comment captured the entertainment side of combat sports, imagining two of pro wrestling’s biggest names finally meeting in the cage. Although Brock Lesnar did become the UFC heavyweight champion back in 2008 when he defeated Randy Couture, he never shared the Octagon with ‘The Rock’. But that didn’t stop the fans from making their fantasy matchups!

And finally, one confused fan asked, “Why tf is the rock in ufc hof”. This question popped up more than once. Johnson wasn’t actually inducted; he was there to honor Mark Kerr’s induction into the Pioneer Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame. Still, his presence turned heads and dominated headlines.

In the end, Dwayne Johnson didn’t need to throw a punch to make an impact. With just one well-timed joke, he reignited the debate around Tom Aspinall’s rise, Jon Jones’ retreat, and the what-ifs still haunting the heavyweight division. And in doing so, he may have unknowingly said what the entire MMA world was thinking!