Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Pay Tribute to Mark Kerr at UFC Hall of Fame

With Dwayne Johnson leading the charge, MMA legend Mark Kerr’s story is finally returning to the spotlight! On the eve of his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, the man once known as ‘The Smashing Machine’ was honored by none other than ‘The Rock’ and Emily Blunt. But this tribute was about more than just belts or bruises; it was about legacy.

During the red carpet at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, Johnson shared some heartfelt words about Kerr’s remarkable story and journey in the world of combat sports. After all, he’s not just paying tribute, he’s playing Kerr in the upcoming biopic named after the MMA legend’s iconic moniker, ‘The Smashing Machine’, set to release on October 3. So what made this moment so personal for ‘The Rock’?

A clip from the red carpet interview was shared on Instagram by MMA Fighting where Johnson stated, “It was important to me and to Emily, to pay tribute to Mark because of the life he lived and as you said, know, MMA moves fast and it’s an accelerated sport and everyone is getting better and better and better every day. You know this, we have found this out as we made this movie.”

Having spent time with Kerr to prepare for the role, Johnson made it clear that this wasn’t just another gig. It was a passion project. He then revealed that he first met Kerr in 1997 at the famed Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach, California, “just as his career was… like as he was becoming the animal that he eventually became.”

That “animal” Johnson refers to? A two-time UFC heavyweight tournament winner, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, and a fixture in PRIDE FC during its glory days. With his background as an NCAA Division 1 Champion wrestler, Kerr dominated the early, wild-west days of the sport with a ferocity that made him a feared competitor whether it was in the ring or the cage.

But behind the fame was a difficult, deeply human journey, one that Johnson and filmmaker Benny Safdie wanted to capture with raw honesty. As such, the WWE icon continued by sharing, “He was the animal back then but also you think of this long incredible road and journey for Mark like all these fighters all of them men, women and I think to come here at the Hall of Fame to be acknowledged is beautiful.”

And it wasn’t just admiration from afar. Johnson shared a personal exchange with Kerr that summed it all up as he revealed that he had asked him how it feels to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Kerr’s response? A simple word that said it all, “Acceptance.”

The timing couldn’t be better. Kerr’s induction comes just months before ‘The Smashing Machine’ hits theaters. Written, directed and co-produced by Benny Safdie and co-starring Emily Blunt, the film has already generated buzz in both the MMA world and Hollywood. But what’s the real story behind the UFC Hall of Fame inductee?

Dwayne Johnson wanted to “challenge” himself with Mark Kerr’s incredible story of loss and redemption

Mark Kerr was more than just an unstoppable force inside the cage. He was also a man at war with himself. From dominating at Syracuse University to beating Randy Couture for an NCAA title, Kerr’s wrestling roots laid the groundwork for his MMA reign. By the late ’90s, he had torn through the UFC’s heavyweight tournaments and ruled the mats in ADCC. But behind the glory, ‘The Smashing Machine’ was facing battles no one knew about.

His struggles with addiction and his rocky relationships were laid bare in the 2002 HBO documentary ‘The Smashing Machine’. Now, that same title is being reborn on the big screen, but why would an A-list action star known for blockbusters take on a role like this?

During an appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, Dwayne Johnson stated, “I wanted a challenge, and I just wanted the opportunity to disappear into something and disappear into a part and a role that would really challenge me in ways that I’ve never been challenged before. And on top of that, I know it sounds crazy, but to be nervous. In a way, you’re buzzy. ‘How am I going to do this? I don’t know how to do this?’ That happened on ‘The Smashing Machine’ with Benny Safdie and A24 and, of course, Emily Blunt.”

Under Safdie’s direction and with A24 backing the project, the film focuses on both the triumph and the trauma. With ‘The Smashing Machine’ set to hit theaters this October, Kerr’s story will be reintroduced to the world, not as a highlight reel, but as a human journey. And for the combat sports community, it’s more than a film. It’s a long-overdue tribute to a pioneer who paved the way for future generations, one brutal round at a time.