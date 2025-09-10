Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ Draws Jon Jones’ Attention as Fans Celebrate TIFF Premiere

The Toronto International Film Festival was buzzing on September 8, 2025, when The Smashing Machine had its Canadian debut. Fans and critics alike were excited to see Ryan Bader walk the red carpet with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, celebrating the film’s success on the festival circuit. The energy was electrifying, and Bader’s social media feed lit up as he shared glimpses of his experience, giving followers a peek into this new chapter of his career.

Bader’s caption perfectly summed up the whirlwind experience: “Toronto Film Festival—what a wild ride from getting a text from @bowedtie (Benny Safdie) to being on set & in scenes with two of the biggest movie stars in the world, @therock & Emily Blunt, to walking the red carpet at the premiere with @daisybader.” Fans and fellow fighters alike were quick to celebrate his achievement, recognizing how far the MMA star has come beyond the octagon.

Mark Coleman, portrayed in ‘The Smashing Machine’ by Bader himself, expressed his excitement with a simple yet significant “🙌“, emphasizing his pride in the movie and portrayal of his story. Jon Jones, one of the biggest names in MMA, expressed respect for Bader’s post with a simple “Dope 🙌,” adding to the MMA support. Their reactions underscored the film’s resonance within the MMA community and confirmed Bader’s shift from fighter to actor.

Fans instantly joined in to express their excitement. Comments flooded in, with messages like “So cool!” and “Very cool, dude. Glad you got to take in the experience for all your hard work 💪,” demonstrating real enthusiasm for both Bader and the film. Some were simply excited to see the finished product, saying, “Phenomenal!!!! Cannot wait to see the movie.”

The social media buzz highlighted the crossover appeal, bridging combat sports fans and moviegoers. Other fans focused on Bader’s personal development and accomplishments outside of the cage. “Good to see a fighter get to another high level in a different craft!!! Film already winning awards, so Bader must be good,” one fan remarked.

Others expressed praise, writing, “Look at this guy, @ryanbader, Hollywood. Congratz can’t wait to see the movie,” “Uncle Ry Ry, our Hollywood star 🤩,” and “The best guy ❤️” highlight the community’s pride in his journey. It is also worth noting that The Smashing Machine itself has already made an impression on the worldwide scene.

Benny Safdie won the Silver Lion for Best Director in Venice, and Dwayne Johnson‘s portrayal of Mark Kerr drew a 15-minute standing ovation, propelling him to the top five on the Gold Derby’s Best Actor leaderboard. In fact, he is already a serious contender for the Oscars.

Will The Smashing Machine land Dwayne Johnson his first Oscar?

Insiders are speculating that Dwayne Johnson’s performance in The Smashing Machine could earn him an Oscar nomination. Following a 15-minute standing ovation in Venice, similarities to Mickey Rourke‘s The Wrestler are unavoidable, with Johnson totally immersing himself in the chaotic life of MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

This role strips away any trace of his WWE persona, revealing a raw, psychologically complicated performance that may appeal to Academy voters. Alongside Oscar-nominated Emily Blunt as Kerr’s struggling partner Dawn Staples, Johnson’s scenes are elevated by her nuanced performance. Benny Safdie’s award-winning direction and Kazu Hiro’s transforming makeup elevate Johnson’s status as a credible contender.

The film’s authenticity, bolstered by real-life fighters such as Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Oleksandr Usyk, adds to its awards credibility. Hollywood has a history of welcoming unconventional nominees, from Cher in Moonstruck to Adam Sandler in Jay Kelly, suggesting that Johnson’s transition from blockbuster star to serious actor isn’t unprecedented.

A24’s strategic campaigning, combined with the film’s technical achievements in cinematography, score, and editing, might earn nods in numerous categories. If momentum continues, Johnson may not only receive his first Oscar nod but also become a favorite for Best Actor when The Smashing Machine hits theaters on October 3.