Dwayne Johnson’s Mark Kerr Role Sparks Undeniable Oscar Buzz After “The Smashing Machine” Reviews

Dwayne Johnson is shedding his action-hero stereotype. Gone are the days of khaki shirts and cargo pants, whether navigating jungles, battling creatures, or leading high-octane set pieces. Now, the WWE legend turned Hollywood powerhouse has captured critical acclaim with his latest project, The Smashing Machine, a gripping biopic chronicling the rise and fall of former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr, painkiller and opioid derailed whose career addiction.

Produced by A24, the film transforms Dwayne Johnson into a near mirror of Kerr, showcasing the actor’s dedication to authenticity. Despite this, Johnson, one of Hollywood’s highest-paid stars, has gravitated toward roles with depth, and The Smashing Machine has already become a cultural touchstone. The movie debuted with a flawless 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising it as ‘The Rock’s “best performance to date.”

The film delves into Kerr’s inner circle—his girlfriend Dawn Staples (Emily Blunt), his trainer Bas Rutten (playing himself), and longtime friend and MMA icon Mark Coleman (Ryan Bader). Dwayne Johnson’s performance, moreover, left audiences spellbound, particularly at the Venice Film Festival premiere, which drew a 15-minute standing ovation—one of the longest of the year—thereby solidifying The Smashing Machine as a critical triumph and leaving ‘The Rock’ visibly moved.

As a result of the film’s widespread acclaim, Dwayne Johnson now emerges as a legitimate Oscar contender. From his striking physical transformation to the relentless intensity he brought to the role, the former WWE star’s dedication is impossible to ignore. Furthermore, beyond critics’ reviews, fans have flooded social media with praise, thereby cementing the movie’s status as the talk of the town. Ultimately, here’s a closer look at the impact.

Fans hail Dwayne Johnson’s powerhouse performance in The Smashing Machine

Dwayne Johnson’s journey from WWE superstar to Hollywood heavyweight is legendary. Breaking into films in the early 2000s, he rose from action-packed roles in The Scorpion King and Fast & Furious to become one of the world’s highest-paid actors. Over time, he has balanced blockbuster spectacles with more nuanced roles. Yet, he has never received an Oscar nomination—something fans are rallying behind.

One asked, “Is Oscar loading for Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’?” Another added, “I knew from the moment I saw that trailer The Rock was tryna get that Oscar nom. Not mad at it. I won’t be seeing it but I hope the movie is good!” Even at the top, ‘The Rock’ has faced rumors of tension on certain film sets, including claims of creative disputes and accusations of “hijacking” projects—most notably during Black Adams promotions.

Dwayne Johnson and the studios have denied any wrongdoing. Online debates only amplified the challenges of navigating fame at the highest level. A rumored rift with Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel even led to the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, though the two later reconciled. With his latest role, fans are confident Johnson deserves Oscar recognition. One wrote, “Apparently the Rock was so good in his new film that his haters aren’t even pretending he was bad—they’re just saying it ‘doesn’t count cause he’s Oscar-bating,’ whatever that means, lmao.”

Another added, “I am looking forward to the upcoming Rock Oscar campaign. It’ll either be a humiliating crashout when he doesn’t get the praise of a bag chaser going serious like RDJ or JLC because he doesn’t have that rep, or the greatest Oscar villain/heel arc this century.” Dwayne Johnson’s recent projects, including The Smashing Machine, have reinforced his status as both a box office powerhouse and a serious actor.

Critics have lauded Dwayne Johnson for his commitment to the craft, his striking physical transformations, and his ability to navigate emotionally layered roles—marking an exciting new chapter in his career. Meanwhile, fans are clearly on board: “The Rock’s next generational (& Oscar) run, incoming!!” one wrote, while another chimed in, “Posting a random clip of Oscar until we see him on track again.”

So, what do you think about the fan reactions? Could it be that The Smashing Machine is the performance that finally earns Dwayne Johnson an Oscar? Let us know your thoughts below.