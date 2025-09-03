DWCS’ Tommy McMillen Rushed to Hospital After Bloody Fight With Arman Tsarukyan’s Teammate

Tommy McMillen‘s breakout moment on Dana White’s Contender Series was filled with both glory and grit. The undefeated featherweight not only walked away with a UFC contract but also with battle scars: bloodied, exhausted, and eventually on his way to the hospital after defeating Arman Tsarukyan‘s training partner David Mgoyan in Las Vegas.

The bout itself seemed like a career-defining test. Mgoyan arrived unbeaten, armed with powerful fists and a reputation for being molded inside Arman Tsarukyan‘s camp. McMillen, aided by Tim Welch and the Red Hawk Academy, had to endure a terrible first round that left him beaten and fighting from behind.

One judge even gave Mgoyan a 10-8 score, emphasizing how heavily McMillen had been rocked early. But the 27-year-old simply refused to give up. ‘Gun’ survived a guillotine that looked locked in for good, later admitting, “That was tight… You’re going to have to kill me to get me to quit in here. I’m never going to quit. I’ve been doing this my whole life.”

By the second and third rounds, he had clawed his way back into the fight, gaining control of grappling exchanges and countering with powerful shots. The comeback was more than just physical; it was symbolic. Tommy McMillen had been called the underdog by oddsmakers, something that fueled him more than it fazed him.

“I think it was cool to go in there, test my cardio, and show people I’m that dog that I say I am,” McMillen said. “They had me as an underdog in Vegas. I don’t know what the hell they were thinking.” The statement rang true, especially when Dana White got to his feet at cageside, thrilled by both the performance and the heart.

Now that he has a contract, Tommy McMillen is following in the footsteps of Sean O’Malley, another Montana fighter who used the Contender Series to propel himself to stardom. However, his hospitalization following his win shows that every dream comes at a cost. For ‘Gun,’ the price was pain, perseverance, and a fight that proved his rightful place in the UFC spotlight. And speaking of Sean O’Malley, even his training partner got a UFC contract from Dana White, setting a new record in the DWCS.

After Tommy McMillen, Dana White goes for the 36-year-old fighter

After Tommy McMillen signed his contract, Dana White surprised practically everyone in the building by signing Mandel Nallo, the 36-year-old fighter. For a show built around showcasing hungry up-and-comers, the UFC CEO defied his own rules by betting on a veteran whose highlight reel demanded attention.

The head honcho admitted as much, saying, “I do not love your age, but I like your style.” It was a rare concession, but Nallo earned it with a stunning knockout of Samuel Silva, the type of finish that keeps even the most reluctant eyes glued. In a season where youth has dominated signings, Nallo’s moment stood out as proof that raw talent doesn’t always have an expiration date.

The move capped off a crazy night in which contracts were handed out left and right, while other fighters, including Eduardo Chapolin, were told to wait their turn after winning back-to-back fights in less than two weeks. For Mandel Nallo, however, there is no next time, just a late but well-deserved chance to finally test himself inside the Octagon.