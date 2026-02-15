EA Sports UFC 6 Set to Break Franchise’s Huge Tradition With Imminent Launch

It’s been three years since the UFC, in collaboration with EA Sports, launched its fifth game edition. Surely fans loved smashing their remote controls while playing with their favorite fighters, but the anticipation for the next edition has loomed ever since. What kind of new developments are coming next? That’s been the big question as the wait dragged on. Well, there’s finally some good news, especially for a particular section of gamers, as EA is all set to break a massive tradition with its next launch.

So far, the UFC games have remained console exclusive. If you did not own an Xbox or a PlayStation, chances were you simply could not play the game on other devices. But now that is about to change. Starting with UFC 6, fans can finally play the game directly on their PC.

UFC 6 is set for release on PC

According to IXBT Games’ website, EA UFC 6 is gearing up for a major release this year, with the timeline revealed as “late spring or early summer.” But that is not all. The franchise is also planning a grand presentation, expected to take place during the marquee International Fight Week. Furthermore, the outlet reported that the game will not stay limited to consoles, as PC gamers will also get their shot inside the virtual Octagon.

Now, as computer gamers celebrate the chance to use their favorite UFC fighters, what about the actual upgrades? Is anything truly new on the horizon? Fans voiced plenty of complaints about UFC 5 not offering enough additions over two years. Although the promotion revealed on its website that it added three alter egos, that clearly was not enough to satisfy the player base.

However, IXBT Games also reported that the striking styles have been “completely redesigned,” which should bring fresh animations and new moves into the mix. Still, many details remain under wraps, and fans will likely notice the real changes only when the franchise rolls out full gameplay demonstrations. Expectations are high, especially after UFC 5 dropped back in 2023.

Now, as we wait for the sixth edition to step into the spotlight, another big question looms. Who is going to land on the cover? Well, it looks like some movement is happening on that front, too.

Top superstars could feature in EA Sports’ next edition

Out of many glories, UFC fighters often boast about being featured on the promotion’s game cover. From Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski to Valentina Shevchenko, several stars have had the chance to become the face of a UFC title. And for UFC 6, two superstars could realistically grace the cover as the franchise gears up to reveal the game.

As per the EA Sports UFC 6 community post on Instagram, Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria have emerged as the frontrunners to feature on the cover. Both currently stand as revered superstars of the promotion and delivered dominant, headline-making performances last year. Last year, the light heavyweight champ might have leaked the game, so he can be the next candidate. Who knows?

However, with ‘El Matador’ and ‘Poatan’ leading the race, Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev are also two fighters who could easily land on the cover. That said, as the UFC 6 release draws closer, who do you think will secure the main cover spot, and what expectations do you have from the game? Let us know in the comments section below.