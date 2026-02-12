Eddie Alvarez Details How “Drunk” Mike Perry Hitting on His Son’s Teenage Girlfriend Fueled BKFC Brawl

The chaos at BKFC KnuckleMania VI didn’t start with fists flying. It started with a moment that Eddie Alvarez says crossed a line no parent can ignore. What unfolded in the Philadelphia crowd wasn’t random violence or leftover rivalry from the ring. It was, in Alvarez’s telling, a chain reaction sparked by Mike Perry’s disrespect toward his family.

Before the brawl went viral, Alvarez says the night was calm. He was seated with his wife and kids, there to watch fights, not relive them. But one interaction behind Perry’s seat shifted the mood. It was a situation involving his teenage son’s girlfriend, alcohol, and a tone that pushed him into what he called a “terrible spot as a father.”

Speaking with MMA Fighting, Alvarez didn’t sugarcoat what he saw. He said Perry was “drunk, drunk as sh—” and turned toward his son with a lecture that felt wildly out of place. According to Alvarez, Perry told his son that when you have a girlfriend, “guys are going to try to talk to them,” as if he were giving fatherly advice.

The former UFC champion’s reaction was immediate confusion and anger. “It’s like, trying to like, like he’s his f— father or something,” he said, before asking Perry directly, “what are you doing, man?”

The situation escalated when Alvarez claims Perry challenged his son to “do something” about it if he didn’t like Perry talking to his girlfriend. That’s when the room tilted. “So a 130-pound kid should do something to Mike Perry if he didn’t like him trying to talk to his girl,” Alvarez said, framing the imbalance.

Then, Perry turned to him. “He turns to me and says to me, ‘Hey, I’m sorry, I know I’m wrong, but I think you should do something about it,’ to my face like that.”

At that moment, Alvarez said, he boxed him in. “What the f— am I supposed to do? You’re a mess, drunk mess, trying to bi— up my son, trying to talk to a teenage girl. My whole family’s here.” The former UFC lightweight champion stressed that this wasn’t about ego or old BKFC tension. It was about his kids being put in an ugly situation in public.

Alvarez said he used to buy into Mike Perry’s wild-man persona and even found it entertaining, thinking it was mostly an act for the cameras. But that night flipped his view completely. He now sees ‘Platinum’s behavior as real, not performative, and called him out for being drunk and acting out of line around a teenage girl while his wife was at home with their kids.

Eddie Alvarez said the situation pushed him into an impossible spot as a father, and while he prides himself on staying patient and controlled, he doesn’t regret his kids standing up for themselves when things boiled over.

As he put it, “I should apologize that my friend Leandro jumped in, and Eddie’s best friend Chuck jumped in. That probably shouldn’t have happened, but it did. I’m not in control of this situation, but nor did I want to be in this f– situation. I don’t want to have this drunk f– in front of me, you know. Doing what he does, acting the fool.” Yet according to Mike Perry, there’s a different side to the story!

Mike Perry fires back on “liar” Eddie Alvarez with his own version of what happened before their brawl

The story didn’t end with security breaking things up. Mike Perry took the fight online, and his version reads nothing like Eddie Alvarez’s. In a post on X, Perry flat-out denied the accusations and called Alvarez a liar. “He’s a liar, f—you eddie,” Perry wrote, before claiming the whole moment was being twisted.

According to him, “I was having a good time being nice to everyone who I crossed paths with, and you sat behind me, [Abraham Kawa] saw my hat land in my lap, we were 4-6 seats in front row, I turned around because my hat fell and saw a girl and your son slid in after I said excuse me.”

Perry snapped back hard, basically saying Alvarez is chasing drama and that it’s gone so far he might take “legal action”. He questioned what was actually in the girl’s cup, challenged Alvarez to name exactly what “inappropriate” thing he supposedly said, and then brushed him off altogether.

So now the mess has two competing versions on record. Eddie Alvarez paints a picture of a drunk fighter crossing lines in front of his family. ‘Platinum’ insists he was just being polite, got misunderstood, and is now being dragged for “drama.” With both sides doubling down, this isn’t just about a messy moment at BKFC anymore. It’s turning into a public standoff, with legal threats in the mix and no signs either guy is backing off.