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Eddie Hall Hints Darren Till MMA Match in June Return Announcement

Abhishek Kumar Das

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Mar 24, 2026 | 12:14 AM EDT

HomeUFC

Eddie Hall Hints Darren Till MMA Match in June Return Announcement

Abhishek Kumar Das

Share:

Link Copied!

Mar 24, 2026 | 12:14 AM EDT

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Abhishek Kumar Das

3,148 Articles

Abhishek Kumar Das is a Senior Combat Sports writer at EssentiallySports, known for his sharp extensive coverage of the UFC and WWE. Specializing as the go-to expert on Joe Rogan, Abhishek provides nuanced reporting on the evolving discourse surrounding Rogan’s influence on combat sports and its intersection with American politics. Over the past three years, he has built a reputation for delivering timely breaking news and thoughtful analysis, often exploring off-court drama and current affairs tied to the fight world.

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