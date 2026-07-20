Eddie Hearn Reveals Ariel Helwani’s Role in Paulo Costa’s Potential Move to Matchroom

Paulo Costa recently turned heads by uploading a picture with Eddie Hearn on his social media. The two reportedly met in California recently to discuss the Brazilian’s future in the UFC. That surprising link-up naturally sparked speculation about ‘Borrachinha’ potentially joining Hearn’s Matchroom MMA talent agency alongside Tom Aspinall and Ian Garry. Reflecting on his meeting with the UFC star, Hearn revealed that MMA journalist Ariel Helwani played a big role in making it happen by providing Costa with the British promoter’s number.

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“And he actually reached out to Ariel Helwani to ask for my number,” Hearn said in a recent video posted by Boxing BBQ on X. “And he called me, and he said, ‘I want your help. I’ve seen what you’ve been doing with Aspinall, I’ve seen what you’ve been doing with me and Gane, I’ve seen what you’ve been saying about us, and I want you to represent me.’”

After Tom Aspinall joined Hearn’s talent agency back in March, the English boxing promoter did several interviews with Helwani, and it appears that the two developed a friendly relationship. Costa, who’s also a regular guest on Helwani’s show, eventually asked him for Hearn’s number. But what actually prompted the Brazilian to pursue Dana White’s rival promoter in the first place? Well, Costa isn’t very happy with how the promotion is handling his contract situation.

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Back in March 2023, Costa signed a four-fight deal that was reportedly worth $1 million per fight. Three years later, the 35-year-old’s contract is nearing its end. He revealed in April this year that he had only one fight left after beating Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327, adding that the UFC had extended his contract by six months.

Because of that, Costa demanded that the UFC give him his final fight. However, the Minas Gerais native revealed on social media that the promotion hasn’t communicated with him properly and has simply told him to “wait.”

Following this, Costa appeared on Helwani’s show and revealed that the UFC actually offered him a short-notice fight against Magomed Ankalaev at the UFC Fight Night event scheduled for July 25 in Abu Dhabi after Khalil Rountree got injured. However, Costa ended up turning down the fight, revealing that he’s not interested in fighting again so soon. He further claimed that the UFC offered him the fight knowing he would reject it, just so they could hear him say “no.”

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Though the former UFC middleweight title challenger rejected the offer, he assured the UFC that he would be ready to fight in “8 weeks” if they wanted. But, as Costa told Helwani, the promotion has yet to properly communicate with him on that matter. Perhaps for those reasons, Costa feels he needs a proper representative to deal with the UFC brass, which led him to reach out to Eddie Hearn, who’s now managing Tom Aspinall and Ian Garry.

Also, the Brazilian speculates that the UFC has deliberately held off on offering him a fight because they want him to extend his contract.

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Paulo Costa alleges UFC is stalling his contract in hopes of getting an extension

During the interview with Helwani, Costa admitted that it’s hard for him to understand the nitty-gritty of contract negotiations. Yet, the 35-year-old accused Dana White and Co. of deliberately not giving him a fight, claiming they want to make him wait and pressure him into signing a long-term deal on their terms before he can complete the final fight on his current contract.

However, Costa made it clear that he would only sign on the dotted line if the UFC came up with a more lucrative contract that includes an opportunity to fight for the interim light heavyweight belt. Otherwise, they could simply let him walk by, giving him the final fight on his current deal.

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“I don’t think they’re going to give me a proper fight if this is going to be my last one, unless I sign a long-term new deal,” Costa told Helwani. “It means I need to re-sign a contract with the company just to fight for the interim belt. I want to finish this contract, or give me an offer. Give me a big offer, not a s*** offer. Give me a good offer, and we’re going to talk. They prefer not to talk. They’d rather not come to the table.”

At present, reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg is recovering from an ACL tear that he sustained during his clash with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 327, where the Kiwi won the belt. Ulberg could be out for the rest of the year, which could force the UFC to introduce an interim title fight. Though the promotion hasn’t provided any clarity on that front, it might be the solution until the champion returns.

Costa has rallied for his opportunity after beating the previously undefeated Azamat Murzakanov, but he hasn’t received any confirmation. However, he’s not the only fighter who has accused the UFC of stalling contracts for its own benefit. Nate Diaz also previously called out the company for doing the same.

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That said, if Costa actually finds a solution with Hearn, who’s battling hard to change Tom Aspinall’s low-paying financial terms and secure him better money, he could absolutely join the Matchroom head’s talent agency. In that case, it wouldn’t be surprising if he ended up following Aspinall’s path.