Eddie Hearn’s Dana White Accusation Sparks Questions Over UFC’s ‘Free Speech’

Dana White and Eddie Hearn’s ongoing rivalry has now turned into a conversation about how the UFC handles interviews and questions from journalists. The latest spark came from the Matchroom Boxing boss, who didn’t just criticize White’s business decisions; he questioned how freely the media can actually challenge the UFC head honcho.

In recent weeks, the friction between White and Hearn intensified after the launch of Zuffa Boxing. White struck first by signing world champion Jai Opetaia and then British star Conor Benn to a lucrative deal and snatching them away from Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. Hearn fired back days later by bringing UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall into Matchroom’s talent agency. Now, the tussle has shifted from contracts and fighters to something else entirely: transparency in the media. Speaking during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Eddie Hearn took direct aim at the UFC boss.

“What p—s me off Ariel, when they do an interview, you know, I come on here, and I speak to you live, right, for an hour or whatever,” the British promoter said. “Have I ever contacted you and gone, all right, ‘You can only ask certain questions. You have to send it through to me before.’ And this is what annoys me is that they’re doing it. Dana’s doing interviews with UK outlets, and they’re telling them the questions they’re allowed to ask. And they’re asking to see the interview before it even goes out.”

“It’s the mad thing about it. But no one really asks any proper questions. And all it is, is a huge machine that you can’t actually get close to and ask the real questions.”

Hearn also suggested that when journalists don’t press harder, key issues around fighter pay or business decisions never get fully explored. As an example, he pointed to the financial gap between fighters in boxing vs. the UFC. Hearn argued that if someone like Tom Aspinall is helping generate massive revenue for a fight card, there should be tougher questions about compensation compared to someone like Zuffa Boxing’s latest signing, Conor Benn.

But the controversy didn’t stop with Eddie Hearn’s comments. Veteran MMA journalist Luke Thomas weighed in after watching the interview clip circulate online. His response was brief but pointed.

“This is why when the org talks about its commitment to free speech, you have to understand precisely what that means,” Thomas wrote on X.

Dana White has repeatedly described himself as a strong supporter of free speech. Over the years, he has defended fighters like Sean Strickland and Bryce Mitchell for their controversial remarks, arguing that athletes should have the right to say what they want, even when he personally disagrees. Yet Hearn’s criticism suggests the debate isn’t just about what fighters can say. It’s also about how much scrutiny the promotion itself receives from the media.

So, what started as a boxing-versus-MMA rivalry has now spilled into new territory with fighter pay, media access, and the boundaries of free speech inside the sport, all rolled into one. And now, Dana White has even invited the Matchroom boss to settle their dispute in Las Vegas inside the squared circle.

Dana White offers to “box” Eddie Hearn at the Apex

Instead of keeping the fight strictly in boardrooms and interviews, Dana White has openly suggested settling things the old-fashioned way, with gloves on. Speaking after UFC 326, the UFC CEO revisited his earlier challenge to Eddie Hearn and admitted the idea sits somewhere between serious and tongue-in-cheek.

“It was serious and a joke,” White said. “I’m f— 56 years old. I shouldn’t be f— boxing anything. The last time I tried to get ready to box was for Tito (Ortiz). I was 38, and that was a f— nightmare, ok? Eddie Hearn is a p—. He don’t want to fight or box anybody. Come on: F— Eddie Hearn boxing?”

Ironically, Hearn didn’t hesitate when the challenge came back his way. Responding during a separate interview to White’s first callout, the British promoter had said he’d happily take the bout, partly because turning it down would look worse. And in classic boxing-promoter fashion, he quickly turned the idea into a business pitch. According to Hearn, a novelty fight between two rival promoters could easily sell if packaged correctly. He also joked that “Netflix would pay an absolute fortune” or DAZN could broadcast it globally.

White, for his part, has now even floated a venue: the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. But he was quick to clarify that if it ever happened, the bout shouldn’t overshadow actual fighters.

“Listen, then fly out here. We’ll go over to the Apex, and we can box,” White added. “We’d be the first prelim of the night, and that would be f— embarrassing.”

Those kinds of theatrics fit the personalities involved. Both men are promoters who understand that controversy often drives attention, and attention, in combat sports, usually translates to business. Still, the bigger questions raised by this exchange aren’t going away anytime soon. Are fighters being paid fairly compared to the revenue they help generate? And does Dana White’s philosophy on free speech apply equally to everyone, even when it comes to executives dealing with the media?